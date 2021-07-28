Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain hits north and north-east amid amber weather warnings
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
Ross County name defender Keith Watson as new club captain
-
Regional breakdown: Positive Covid-19 cases in Grampian continue to fall
-
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: How long with Warren Gatland keep being right?
-
23-year-old remains in ‘stable but critical’ condition following A96 crash that killed Keith teen
-
Turnover falls nearly £100m at John Clark Motor Group
-
Friends cycle from John O’Groats to Land’s End while dressed as WW2 soldiers to fundraise for charity