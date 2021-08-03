Distribution firm introduces electric vans to its Inverness operation

Distribution firm M&H Carriers has started to electrify its Highland delivery fleet in a £500,000 investment.

The first business of its kind in the area to make the move, it has acquired 10 new MAN eTGE e-vans to operate out of its Inverness depot.

The vehicles have a range of up to 80 miles per charge, are emission-free and make virtually no noise.

First steps to electrifying fleet

M&H managing director, Fraser MacLean, said: “As a distributor in the Highlands with a team that lives and works in Inverness, we’re committed to investing in the future not only of our business but of the environment, so are delighted to be taking the first steps towards electrifying our fleet.

“Our community – and the way our operations impact it – is at the core of everything we do at M&H Carriers. As the country’s EV infrastructure continues to improve, we hope to build the electric side of our fleet across our delivery network to further reduce our impact on the environment.”

Mr MacLean continued: “Initial outlay is often seen as a barrier to electrification for transport businesses – but we really do believe it is worth the investment. The cost of electricity against traditional fuel is far lower, meaning it is not only a great choice for the environment in the short term, but for business in the long run too.

We firmly believe that it is everyone’s responsibility to contribute to a greener, healthier future and are committed to continually looking for new and innovative ways to reduce our emissions.”

In addition to its base in the Highland capital, M&H has depots in Aberdeen, Inverness, Dundee and Argyll and satellite operations in Helmsdale, Elgin, Skye and Fort William.

The firm delivers parcels, freight, pallets and other products across the country. It works with small businesses, commercial multi-carrier networks and private individuals.