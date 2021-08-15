Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Post office closures: Permanent branches halve over north and north-east in last 20 years

Post office branches have more than halved during the last 20 years across the north and north-east amid a wave of closures, fresh figures have revealed.
By David Mackay
August 15, 2021, 6:00 am
Customers queuing outside the Oldmeldrum post office in May 2020. Photo: Chris Sumner/DCT Media
In 2000 there were 571 counters with a full-time presence across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and the islands.

That total has now reduced to just 278 as premises have been closed across the north.

Post office closures have been described as having a “devastating” impact on rural communities.

However, the Post Office has stressed that part-time outreach services are often installed in the event of a closure – citing alternative statistics that show a decline of just 30 to 1,373 Scottish branches, once outreach counters are included, between 2016 and 2020.

Where have the post office closures been?

What is causing the closures?

Post office closures in some rural villages have been a result of the final shop in some communities closing their doors.

Some have even been linked to fires or floods.

However, others are due to the retirement of postmasters when a replacement cannot be found.

In some cases, the closures can be temporary for either short or extended periods.

Last year, Mosstodloch in Moray welcomed back its village post office after a “temporary” closure spanning 10 years after the retirement of the previous incumbent.

The Post Office has stressed that whenever a closure occurs its teams with communities to try and establish an alternative.

A spokesman said: “Our outreach branches in villages, on islands and in the Highlands enable people to do their everyday banking, send their letters and parcels and purchase stamps.

“This number of branches has remained stable for the past five years.

Monnymusk Post Office. Photo: Paul Glendell/DCT Media

“Whilst banks continue to close branches, post offices are often the last counter in town.

“In July, £217million was deposited and withdrawn my personal and business customers at Post Office branches across Scotland.

“Millions of people continue to rely on the Post Office to deposit and withdraw their cash which can be done securely and in-person at branches across Scotland.”

What is the reaction to post office closures?

Post office closures often attract concern from communities and elected representatives.

Branches in rural areas can on occasion be the last remaining shop in a village.

However, the services were also described as a “lifeline” when a wave of city branches in Aberdeen were announced in June.

North-East MSP Douglas Lumsden described the trend of closures across the north and north-east as “extremely concerning”.

He said: “These closures have escalated across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in recent times, having a devastating impact on communities.

North-East MSP Douglas Lumsden outside the Castlegate Post Office in Aberdeen. Photo: Wullie Marr / DCT Media

“I have previously written to the Post Office demanding an urgent review of its business arrangements before the north-east is left with only a handful of branches.

“It’s vital the Post Office doesn’t turn its back on residents, especially the most vulnerable in our communities who rely on its services on a day-to-day basis.”

Caithness, Sutherland and Ross MSP Maree Todd said: “After years of underfunding and endless restructuring by successive Westminster governments, the eventual break up and sell-off of our postal services has caused huge harm to northern communities.

“Post offices were at the heart of rural life – providing vital services close to home and their closure is keenly felt in many Highland villages.

“It’s hard to believe that a Liberal Democrat minister played such a strong role in this sorry episode.

“Vince Cable famously undersold the Royal Mail – transferring approximately £1billion of public money to private investors and leading to many branch closures and job losses which continue to this day.”

