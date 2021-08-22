Older motorists plan to continue driving into their 80s

The vast majority of mature motorists plan to keep driving as long as they can, a study has shown.

The survey of over 3,000 UK drivers over the age of 60 showed that older drivers value the independence driving gave them, with 82-years-old the average age they believe they will give up their licence.

In fact, 80% plan to continue driving for an average of 12 more years. Those aged under 70 expect to drive until 79.4 years, and those over 70 expect to be getting behind the wheel until aged 85.3 years. In addition, 79% said they were excellent drivers and would not give up driving for years.

Currently, the oldest licence holders in the UK are two 107-year-old men and a 106-year-old woman.

The research was carried out by Dr Carol Hawley for road safety charity IAM RoadSmart. She said: “We recommend the Government should conduct a comprehensive review of the driver licensing and testing system in relation to the ever-growing number of drivers over the age of 70 and beyond.

Joint education campaign needed

“We need to ensure that those who are healthy, fit, and capable remain safely on the roads. Currently in the UK, the only safety requirement for mature drivers is to renew their driving licence at the age of 70 by confirming to the DVLA that they have no medical issues.”

Neil Greig, policy and research director at IAM RoadSmart, added: “We need a joint education campaign to help drivers start to plan for the retirement of their driving licences at an earlier age, working in partnership with the government, health professionals, pension advisors, financial advisors, and transportation experts.”

With age, health and fitness, including eyesight, physical condition and reaction times, begins to decline.

Official figures show there are 12.1 million drivers over the age of 60 in the UK with over 70s making up 13% of the total.

Olderdrivers.org.uk points out that experienced drivers are, in general, safer than those with less experience. But with age, health and fitness, including eyesight, physical condition and reaction times, begins to decline.

Age-related conditions can also begin to affect driving. They add that this is different for each person, though, and that there is no age at which people automatically become unsafe to drive.