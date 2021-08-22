Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Older motorists plan to continue driving into their 80s

By Darren Cassey
August 22, 2021, 5:00 pm
The majority of older drivers have no plans to give up their driving licence.
The vast majority of mature motorists plan to keep driving as long as they can, a study has shown.

The survey of over 3,000 UK drivers over the age of 60 showed that older drivers value the independence driving gave them, with 82-years-old the average age they believe they will give up their licence.

In fact, 80% plan to continue driving for an average of 12 more years. Those aged under 70 expect to drive until 79.4 years, and those over 70 expect to be getting behind the wheel until aged 85.3 years. In addition, 79% said they were excellent drivers and would not give up driving for years.

We need to ensure that those who are healthy, fit, and capable remain safely on the roads.

Currently, the oldest licence holders in the UK are two 107-year-old men and a 106-year-old woman.

The research was carried out by Dr Carol Hawley for road safety charity IAM RoadSmart. She said: “We recommend the Government should conduct a comprehensive review of the driver licensing and testing system in relation to the ever-growing number of drivers over the age of 70 and beyond.

Joint education campaign needed

“We need to ensure that those who are healthy, fit, and capable remain safely on the roads. Currently in the UK, the only safety requirement for mature drivers is to renew their driving licence at the age of 70 by confirming to the DVLA that they have no medical issues.”

Neil Greig, policy and research director at IAM RoadSmart, added: “We need a joint education campaign to help drivers start to plan for the retirement of their driving licences at an earlier age, working in partnership with the government, health professionals, pension advisors, financial advisors, and transportation experts.”

With age, health and fitness, including eyesight, physical condition and reaction times, begins to decline.

Official figures show there are 12.1 million drivers over the age of 60 in the UK with over 70s making up 13% of the total.

Olderdrivers.org.uk points out that experienced drivers are, in general, safer than those with less experience. But with age, health and fitness, including eyesight, physical condition and reaction times, begins to decline.

Age-related conditions can also begin to affect driving. They add that this is different for each person, though, and that there is no age at which people automatically become unsafe to drive.

