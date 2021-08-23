Summer’s not over! Temperatures to hit 23C in north and north-east this week

Residents in the north and north-east will be able to enjoy potentially a final blast of summer this week with temperatures predicted to reach up to 23 degrees.

Met Office forecasters have predicted the week ahead to be full of dry sunny spells.

While most places will remain in the high teens for the next few days, some areas will hit the low 20s.

A cold front is expected to drift down the east coast which will bring a cooler feel.

There may be some cloud coverage, however, it is thought the weather will remain warm.

The warm, dry weather comes after thunder and flood warnings rocked the north and north-east earlier this month.

Moray

Areas in Moray will have some of the warmest temperatures throughout the week with Kinloss hitting 23 degrees on Tuesday.

The temperature in Kinloss will dip slightly from Wednesday to Friday, however, will rise up to 20 degrees by Saturday.

Elgin is expected to hit 21 degrees on Tuesday with temperatures dropping to 17 degrees on Wednesday, which will be an overcast day.

Although Thursday will be 15 degrees, the town will enjoy more sunny spells again, particularly in the afternoon.

The end of the week appears to remain sunny with temperatures reaching around 19 degrees again.

Inverness

In Inverness temperatures are expected to reach around 22 degrees on Tuesday, despite the cloud coverage.

The temperature dips to 16 degrees on Thursday, however it is thought that the afternoon will be sunny and warm.

Friday will experience sunny intervals in the afternoon as the city enjoys around 19 degrees.

Temperatures will climb for many into the middle of this week 📈 West is best if you want the warmest #sunshine 🌡️🌤️ An onshore breeze keeps it cooler along North Sea coasts 🌬️📉 pic.twitter.com/Ikjhy5U53y — Met Office (@metoffice) August 23, 2021

Although the weekend is expected to remain cloudy and overcast temperatures will hit around 20 degrees on Saturday and 18 degrees on Sunday.

Aberdeen

Temperatures are expected to remain in the high teens although it will also be cloudy and overcast most of the week.

On Thursday and Friday the temperature will drop to around 15 degrees, however, there will be sunny intervals both afternoons.

The temperature will creep back up to 18 degrees on Saturday. Although the day is predicted to be sunny the afternoon will be cloudy in the city.