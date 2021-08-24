All McDonald’s restaurants have run out of milkshakes

McDonald’s are the latest chain to be affected by the HGV driver shortage as they say they cannot serve milkshakes.

The popular chain have also said they have run out of bottled drinks at the majority of stores across Scotland, England and Wales.

A spokesman for the burger giant said staff were however “working hard to return these items to the menu as soon as possible”.

It’s just the latest in the supply issues to hit the UK in recent weeks as a shortage of lorry drivers continues to affect the supply chain.

Shortage of 100,000 drivers

New EU immigration rules and Covid restrictions are to blame, with many drivers returning to their home countries at the start of the pandemic – never to return due to Brexit.

Disruption to driver tests has been a big player in delivery issues as a shortfall of 100,000 drivers has been predicted by the Road Haulage Association (RHA).

Now, lobby groups for the retail and transport industries have written to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng with hopes to review plans not to grant temporary work visas to drivers from the EU.

Nando’s had to shut down 50 restaurants last week after a lack of drivers meant the chain ran out of chicken.

Statements were also issued by KFC and the Co-op who also ran out of essentials.

Pubs in Scotland have also suffered, with some failing to receive deliveries of booze meaning after 17 months of closure for some, they are still unable to trade.