News Fife athletics coach jailed for eight years for ‘monstrous’ rape and sexual abuse By Dale Haslam September 16, 2021, 1:35 pm Updated: September 16, 2021, 5:12 pm Eric Simpson was convicted after trial at the High Court in Edinburgh [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Kirkcaldy Lord Arthurson Paisley High Court rape Scottish athletics sexual abuse More from the Press and Journal News team News Home computing pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair dies aged 81 September 16, 2021 News Sky broadband resumes service across Scotland after sudden outage September 16, 2021 News Piano James vows to press on after piano is damaged following arrest near Arbroath September 15, 2021 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Highland road closed following crash near Thurso Caley Thistle now have a target on their back, says Billy Dodds Aberdeen teen Calvin Ramsay not fazed by Everton links, insists boss Stephen Glass Home computing pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair dies aged 81 Galliford Try steered clear of “Boris Bridge” after AWPR fiasco Pensioner exposed himself at bus stop and walked naked wearing only a facemask Premium Content