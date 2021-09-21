Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
News

Murder Island: Everything you need to know about Ian Rankin’s detective reality show

By Craig Munro
September 21, 2021, 10:34 pm
Bestselling crime author Ian Rankin developed the murder plot for the show. Picture from Shutterstock
Bestselling crime author Ian Rankin developed the murder plot for the show. Picture from Shutterstock

If you have been watching Channel 4 over the past few weeks, you might have caught a few short, enigmatic teasers for a new show called Murder Island.

Viewers of the Great British Bake Off were given a few more details about the intriguing premise in a couple of trailers, showing groups of people exploring crime scenes in a picturesque setting.

More aspects of Murder Island are being revealed as the release date draws closer, and fans of crime drama and murder mysteries will no doubt be getting excited.

Here’s what we know so far.

What is the concept behind Murder Island?

Murder Island will follow four teams of ordinary people for six episodes, as they attempt to solve a puzzling crime and put together a case that is solid enough to convict the person responsible in court.

And to make the idea even more delicious to fans of the genre, the plot has been written and developed by Scottish crime writing legend Ian Rankin.

The teams will be watched by some of the UK’s top senior investigating officers, who will be able to pick out any fatal errors as they happen and lend their expertise to heighten the unfolding drama.

The island of Gigha in Argyll and Bute, which provides the show’s setting.

A extra splash of tartan noir will come from the show’s setting: the little island of Gigha, which sits between Islay and the Kintyre peninsula and has a population of around 160 people.

What are people saying about Murder Island?

The small hints about the upcoming show have already sparked plenty of interest online, with some people predicting big things ahead and others wishing they had managed to get a place on it.

Mr Rankin said the concept presented a fun new challenge for him. He explained: “When it comes to writing a whodunit I usually call the shots, taking the reader only to the places I want them to visit and showing them only the characters I want them to see.

“Murder Island is different. The detectives can follow any strand, uncovering clues as they go and asking the suspects any questions they like.

“Will I manage to stay one step ahead of them? I think I’ve constructed my twistiest story yet – so let’s see.”

When will I be able to watch it?

Channel 4 is yet to release a transmission date for the first episode of Murder Island, though reports suggest it will air next month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal