Petrol stations urge motorists to ‘be mindful’ of others as HGV driver shortages continue to disrupt supplies

Petrol stations across the north and north-east are assuring customers there is still fuel available – but are urging drivers to be considerate.

Asda has announced a £30 cap on fuel to combat the panic-buying prompted by a shortage of lorry drivers which has delayed deliveries.

While none of the other major supermarkets are following suit, the Old Bridge Garage in Carrbridge has also implemented a £30 limit to ensure their pumps do not run dry.

Meanwhile Westhill Service Station has announced it is keeping its remaining diesel supplies for emergency service vehicles, and warned it is low on petrol.

‘Be mindful’

Over the weekend, petrol stations across the north-east ran out of fuel – including Sainsbury’s at Bridge of Dee, Asda at Portlethen, the BP in Stonehaven and Shell at Anderson Drive and Wellington Road.

A spokesman for UKPIA said the “considerable increase” in people buying fuel had let to the shortages and urged people to only buy what they really need.

“Fuels are continuing to be delivered, meaning stocks are being replenished,” he said.

“The industry and government are in regular dialogue and are working hard to ensure fuels are being delivered as quickly as possible.

“Customers should be mindful of others when considering if they need to buy fuel.”

A spokesman for Asda reassured that they have good levels of fuel supply and that sites will continue to receive deliveries, but said the £30 cap would ensure it lasts and will reduce queues.

Explainer: What is causing the UK’s fuel crisis and panic at the pumps?

Dougie MacDonald, owner of the Old Bridge Garage in Carrbridge explained they have plenty of diesel and petrol left, however, have implemented a £30 per customer spending cap.

He said: “It was busier because Aviemore were out, so we got busier then.

“We have a delivery coming either Tuesday or Wednesday, so I don’t think there’s any issues with the Inverness depo where ours comes from.”

‘Rapidly moving situation’ but working to keep pumps open

Tesco has no plans to introduce a limit and said some of their stations had experienced temporary outages in a small number of areas.

She said: “We have good availability of fuel, and we’re working really hard to ensure regular deliveries to our petrol filling stations across the UK every day.”

Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, BP and Shell also have no plans to follow Asda’s lead.

A Morrisons spokesman said: “It is a rapidly moving situation and we are working hard with our suppliers to ensure we can continue to keep our pumps open and serve our customers.”

At Drum of Wartle Filling Station, a worker said it had been “very busy” but they still have fuel.

She added: “We haven’t got a shortage, and we’re waiting for a delivery tomorrow that will come in as usual.”

In Moray, service stations are noticing a higher demand for fuel but are not experiencing the same level of queues in Aberdeen.

The Harbour Service Station in Lossiemouth explained they have been a “little bit busier” than normal, however, they still have a supply of fuel and have not introduced any spending caps.

A shop assistant from the New Elgin Service Station said they have “never had a problem” with fuel supply despite the increase in customers.

Meanwhile BP in Stonehaven, which ran dry of both diesel and petrol yesterday, is still trying to arrange a delivery.