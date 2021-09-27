Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Explainer: What is causing the UK’s fuel crisis and panic at the pumps?

Queues are forming at petrol stations the length and breadth of the UK as drivers rush to buy fuel amid concerns over shortages.
By Adele Merson
September 27, 2021, 5:00 pm
The current shortages are due to a lack of HGV drivers.

The crisis is the latest facing Boris Johnson on top of problems in the food industry and rising gas prices, with fears the UK could be facing a new “winter of discontent”.

But what is causing some filling stations to close and is the government doing anything to tackle the problem?

What is causing the UK fuel crisis?

The shortages are not due to a lack of petrol but a lack of HGV drivers that is hitting supply chains across the country.

Long queues started appearing at petrol stations up and down the country on Friday, amid concerns the shortage of lorry drivers could impact upon BP’s ability to keep up with fuel deliveries.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps previously said the queues and closures at fuel stations were a “manufactured situation” created by the Road Haulage Association (RHA) leaking comments from BP bosses about supply concerns.

A number of petrol stations across the country have put out signs saying they have no fuel amid the UK fuel crisis.

A statement by Shell, ExxonMobile and other industry bodies released on Monday insisted there was no “national shortage of fuel” and that the pressures on supply were the result of “temporary spikes in customer demand”.

The government has also blamed the crisis on drivers filling up when they do not need to, rather than a shortage of fuel.

UK Environment Secretary George Eustice called on motorists to stop “panic buying” petrol and return to their normal pattern of purchasing.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said Scotland has an adequate petrol supply to meet normal purchasing patterns.

But he acknowledged that if there is an increased demand for fuel then that will “put pressure” on distribution companies to meet that demand.

How bad are the HGV driver shortages?

The shortage of HGV drivers is a consequence of Covid-19 and Brexit, with a current gap of more than 100,000 drivers in the UK.

This includes around 25,000 drivers from EU member states who were living and working in the UK but left in 2020.

In part this is down to Brexit as when the UK was part of the single market, drivers were able to travel back and forth to Europe with ease.

HGV industry leaders have called for action.

The additional red tape after Brexit meant for many it was too much hassle for them to drive into and out of the UK.

The pandemic has also played its part by creating a large backlog of around 40,000 drivers waiting to take their HGV tests.

What is being done to tackle the shortage of drivers?

The UK Government announced on Sunday that it will temporarily suspend competition law to allow oil companies to share information to deliver fuel to petrol stations running low.

The move came after the prime minister said the government was creating 5,000 three-month visas for foreign lorry drivers in an attempt to ease the pressure on hauliers.

Speaking on Monday, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the move does not go far enough to tackle labour shortages caused by Brexit in a number of sectors.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reportedly considering sending in troops over the UK fuel crisis.

There were also reports Mr Johnson was considering sending in troops to deliver fuel to petrol stations.

Downing Street said on Monday that the government was monitoring the situation on a daily basis but there were currently no plans to use the military in this way.

 

However, Environment Secretary George Eustice said Ministry of Defence trainers are being brought in to accelerate some of the HGV training to “clear a backlog of people who want to carry out those tests”.

The government is also writing to nearly one million drivers who hold an HGV licence to encourage them to return to the industry.

What is the fuel industry saying?

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) blamed the shortages on last week’s leak of concerns by BP about some shortages of tanker drivers.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson said stations which had ran out of fuel were being re-stocked but the number of deliveries they were receiving were less than usual.

The competition law will be suspended to allow oil companies to deliver fuel to stations running low.

He said ultimately the solution lay in the hands of motorists and that if customers start buying “normal quantities” of fuel then the situation could see “some return to normality” by the end of this week.

The organisation has warned that as many as two-thirds of its membership of nearly 5,500 independent outlets are out of fuel, with the rest of them “partly dry and running out soon”.

There are more than 8,000 filling stations across the UK.

