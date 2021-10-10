Anger as generators moved across Scotland to power electric vehicles carrying VIPs to COP26

Large external generators will be transported across Scotland to power electric vehicles carrying dignitaries to a world climate change event in Glasgow.

Electric vehicles carrying international delegates from venues including Gleneagles to events in Glasgow during Cop 26 will be powered by generators due to a lack of charging provision at accommodation sites, it is understood.

The great and the good staying in Glasgow will be offered travel passes to attend events over the 12 -day programme, but those staying further away will be carried in Jaguar Land Rover electric vehicles.

However there is no stipulation that international visitors travelling to Cop 26 as delegates do so by the provided electric vehicles and some may choose to use their own.

Because of the sheer number of journeys expected to be taken, externally powered generators will be used to charge the cars and SUV’s.

These will be fuelled, the UK Government has insisted, with Hydrongenated Vegitable Oils (HVO).

A COP26 spokesperson said: “Delegates are encouraged to use public transport as much as possible, with those accredited to the Blue Zone being given travel passes which allow access to a range of public transport options.

“World leaders will be provided with EVs for the duration of their stay.”

Sustainable transport campaigners are furious that sufficient electric chargers have not been made available, and insisted heads of state should instead make use of the free electric shuttle bus service for Cop26 delegates.

A lack of preparation

Transform Scotland director Colin Howden said: “It’s disgraceful that the UK Government is scrambling to put in chip-fat powered generators at the very last minute.

“Governments are great at pretending to take action on sustainable transport, but this reveals the complete lack of preparedness for the wholesale switch away from fossil fuel cars that we require.

“Of course, what we do have in Glasgow is a fleet of new electric buses.

“So perhaps this should be used as an opportunity to get some of these world leaders out of their cars and on to buses.”

Announcing the Jaguar SUVs’ Cop26 role last month, the UK Government said: “The vehicles have all been sourced from existing fleets in the UK, helping ensure the carbon footprint remains low.”

A spokesperson for the Gleneagles Hotel said: “No charging generators have been set up at Gleneagles and we’re not aware of the details of those plans.”