Stronachs have a versatile house for sale in Alford, Aberdeenshire, that offers the new owners plenty of space and opportunity.

The house itself is detached, south facing and boasts six bedrooms and an office suite.

While a detached annex (or granny flat) offers a further two bedrooms.

The question is, how would you use the granny flat?

It could prove a fantastic space for working from home. Or perhaps you could look to earn a little extra income by using it as a holiday rental.

Then again, maybe it’s just the ideal guest suite for hosting your family or friends.

Regardless, whoever snaps up this great property will have lots of flexibility to create a home that really works for them.

A quick guide to the house on sale in Alford, Aberdeenshire

The house and detached annex is set in generous grounds in rural Aberdeenshire, looking over Alford Golf Course. There is ample room on the sweeping driveway for a number of vehicles.

It features a variety of versatile, light and airy spaces. Everything is finished to an exceptionally high standard throughout.

The accommodation includes the following.

Main house

Formal lounge.

Sun room.

Sitting room.

Master bed with ensuite bath and dressing room.

Six bedrooms (two share a Jack and Jill bathroom)

Kitchen/dining room.

Utility room.

Family bathroom.

Cloakroom.

Annex to the rear comprises large office space with separate entrance.

Detached two-bed granny flat

The detached annex comprises a lounge, kitchen, shower room and two double bedrooms, with car port to side.

Take a 360 virtual tour to get a real sense of the space on offer at this house for sale in Alford, Aberdeenshire.

Moving to Alford – what’s on offer

The property for sale in rural Aberdeenshire is situated in a sizeable plot, offering a great degree of tranquillity and privacy.

It’s situated in Alford, which is around 26 miles west of Aberdeen.

The popular town of Alford offers a good range of local shops, a post office and new school complex. There’s also sporting facilities, including an 18 hole golf course opposite the property, swimming pool, Haughton Country Park and the nearby Lecht Ski Centre.

Don’t miss this fantastic six bedroom house and two-bed annex for sale in Alford, Aberdeenshire. Offers over £685,000. Find out more and view all property details via Stronachs.