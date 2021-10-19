Covid cases across north and north-east continue to drop as Scotland records 2,459 new cases

Cases across north Scotland have steadily continued to drop in the last three days, despite several slight spikes in the overall numbers recorded in the country.

As of yesterday, there have been 200 new Covid cases recorded by NHS Grampian with 67 patients currently being treated for the virus in hospital across the region.

Out of the new cases, 68 are from Aberdeen City and 98 from Aberdeenshire, while a further 33 people have tested positive for Covid in Moray in the last 24 hours.

However, the health board has reported no further deaths in the last day and has confirmed there are less than five people requiring intensive care treatment for the virus.

No patients in hospital but one further death

In the Highlands, there has been a slight increase in the number of new cases, however, that remains below the average of those reported across Grampian.

A further 112 people have tested positive for coronavirus since yesterday and 29 people remain in hospital for treatment.

However, as in Grampian and all of the islands in north Scotland, there are fewer than five patients currently in intensive care units, therefore the exact number cannot be revealed by the Scottish Government for disclosure reasons.

Health boards in Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles have recorded a total of 16 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours – one, two and 13 respectively.

One person in the Western Isles has died after testing positive for the virus, while Shetland and Orkney have reported no further deaths.

Covid in Scotland

On a national scale, there have been 24 people with the virus who have died in the last day.

Out of the 21,032 new tests for Covid-19, a total of 2,459 reported positive results – this accounts for 12.4% of all tests carried out since yesterday.

The latest data by the Scottish Government shows 869 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed diagnosis o Covid, while 46 patients with the virus remain in intensive care for treatment.

As for the vaccine roll-out, 4,291,650 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 3,881,744 have received their second dose.