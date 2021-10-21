Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Here’s the fireworks displays near you – as fire service urges people to remember new laws

By Lauren Taylor
October 21, 2021, 2:20 pm Updated: October 21, 2021, 3:17 pm
Firefighters are urging the public not to set off their own fireworks this year. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

With just two weeks until Bonfire Night, the fire service has reminded people the rules around fireworks have changed.

New laws were introduced earlier this year to curb excessive firework use and improve safety.

It is now illegal to set off fireworks before 6pm and after 11pm – although the curfew has been extended to midnight on November 5, Hogmanay, Chinese New Year and Diwali.

Additionally, fireworks can only now be bought between 7am and 6pm.

November 5 is one of the busiest nights for firefighters.

Only the F2 and F3 category fireworks are available and people can only buy up to 5kgs at a time.

But as always, the fire service is urging people not to buy their own – but instead attend an organised display on Bonfire Night, arguing it is “safer, better for the environment and often less expensive”.

While many have been cancelled as a result of Covid, including Aberdeen and Elgin, there are still some displays in the north and north-east next month.

This is because coronavirus rules only apply to outdoor unseated events drawing more than 4,000 people. This means smaller fireworks displays can continue without the need to comply with vaccine passport regulations.

Where can I watch?

Aberdeenshire

Ellon – Gordon Park, October 30 from 5pm. The fireworks are expected to start at 7.30pm.

Peterhead – Gadle Braes, November 5, from 6.45pm.

Banchory – King George V Park, November 6, from 6pm. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks set off at 7pm.

The annual event in Aberdeen is not going ahead this year. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Highlands

Aviemore – Cairngorm Hotel, November 5, from 6pm.

Tain – Links, November 5, from 7pm.

Dornoch – behind Meadows Care Home, on either November 5 or 6 depending on the weather.

Inverness – Highland Council is putting on a 10-minute display from the castle from 6.30pm. However, they have asked members of the public watch the display from their homes.

Islands

Orkney – Eday Community School, November 5, from 6.30pm.

Westray – Sand O’Gil, November 5, from 6.45pm.

Kirkwall – Peedie Sea, Pickaquoy Road, November 6, from 6.45pm.

