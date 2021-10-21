Here’s the fireworks displays near you – as fire service urges people to remember new laws

With just two weeks until Bonfire Night, the fire service has reminded people the rules around fireworks have changed.

New laws were introduced earlier this year to curb excessive firework use and improve safety.

It is now illegal to set off fireworks before 6pm and after 11pm – although the curfew has been extended to midnight on November 5, Hogmanay, Chinese New Year and Diwali.

Additionally, fireworks can only now be bought between 7am and 6pm.

Only the F2 and F3 category fireworks are available and people can only buy up to 5kgs at a time.

But as always, the fire service is urging people not to buy their own – but instead attend an organised display on Bonfire Night, arguing it is “safer, better for the environment and often less expensive”.

While many have been cancelled as a result of Covid, including Aberdeen and Elgin, there are still some displays in the north and north-east next month.

This is because coronavirus rules only apply to outdoor unseated events drawing more than 4,000 people. This means smaller fireworks displays can continue without the need to comply with vaccine passport regulations.

Where can I watch?

Aberdeenshire

Ellon – Gordon Park, October 30 from 5pm. The fireworks are expected to start at 7.30pm.

Peterhead – Gadle Braes, November 5, from 6.45pm.

Banchory – King George V Park, November 6, from 6pm. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks set off at 7pm.

Highlands

Aviemore – Cairngorm Hotel, November 5, from 6pm.

Tain – Links, November 5, from 7pm.

Dornoch – behind Meadows Care Home, on either November 5 or 6 depending on the weather.

Inverness – Highland Council is putting on a 10-minute display from the castle from 6.30pm. However, they have asked members of the public watch the display from their homes.

Islands

Orkney – Eday Community School, November 5, from 6.30pm.

Westray – Sand O’Gil, November 5, from 6.45pm.

Kirkwall – Peedie Sea, Pickaquoy Road, November 6, from 6.45pm.