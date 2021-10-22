Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Survey of 11,000 Scottish sites finds one in 10 has ‘unacceptable’ levels of litter

By Craig Munro
October 22, 2021, 12:01 am
Litter at Balmedie Beach in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Darrell Benns

A new survey of almost 11,000 sites across Scotland has found five out of six are littered, with one in 10 at an “unacceptable” level.

The new statistics have been revealed at a national seminar by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful.

They show that nine in 10 people believe littering is a problem across the country, after a year in which the pandemic disrupted normal cleaning services.

The most common litter is smoking-related – including cigarette butts – which were found at 64% of sites, while half of the places surveyed were littered with food and drink items.

In a sign of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact, there were more than two discarded PPE items for every 1km surveyed.

‘We can all take responsibility’

Barry Fisher, the chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought new challenges for those who work hard to keep our country litter free.

“And, it is clear, that for many, the impact that litter, dog fouling and graffiti, has on their communities and neighbourhoods is unacceptable, particularly in our most deprived communities.

“While no one organisation can solve this issue, individually we can all take responsibility and bin our litter or take it home and treat our country with respect.”

Mairi McAllan outside the Scottish Parliament. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA

The data was shared at Scotland’s Local Environmental Quality Seminar, where Minister for Environment, Biodiversity and Land Reform Mairi McAllan delivered the keynote speech.

Mr Fisher added: “Alongside The Scottish Government and Zero Waste Scotland we are committed to continuing efforts to support communities, local authorities, businesses, and national agencies to reverse the decline in environmental quality across Scotland.

“We must now build on the collaborative work we have started over the past 18months, to eradicate the selfish behaviours that impact our neighbourhoods and the places we visit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal