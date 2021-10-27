Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Industry poll finds Scottish nightclub trade has dropped by almost half since vaccine passports introduced

By Craig Munro
October 27, 2021, 1:13 pm Updated: October 27, 2021, 1:17 pm
The poll is the result of a survey carried out by the Night Time Industries Association of its members.

A representative of a Scottish nightlife industry body has warned of “dire consequences” from the new vaccine passport scheme, after a poll found trade levels in clubs had fallen by 46%.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) said their survey shows the impact of the scheme, which came into effect earlier this month, has been “devastating”.

According to the poll, which was completed by a sample of 100 businesses in Scotland between October 23 and 25, some nightclubs reported declines of more than 60% compared to the weeks before the passports were introduced.

At surveyed pubs and bars, trade dropped by 24%, despite nine in ten putting in measures that meant they would not be included in the scheme.

The new system, which requires people to show proof of vaccination for entry to nightclubs, live indoor unseated events of more than 500 people, live outdoor unseated events of more than 4,000 people and any event of more than 10,000 people, was introduced on October 1.

However, the law only started being enforced two and a half weeks later, with the Scottish Government saying they were giving businesses a grace period to test out their enforcement measures.

The NTIA members in the survey said those measures would result in £31,200 of additional costs – including staffing and equipment – if it continues.

‘Scrap this flawed scheme’

Gavin Stevenson, the vice chairman for NTIA Scotland and director of the Mor-Rioghain group which owns Mains of Scotstown Inn in Bridge of Don as well as a number of venues in Inverness, criticised the passport scheme.

He said: “It is utterly bewildering that Scottish Government have completely ignored the warnings from sectoral experts as to the dire consequences of this scheme.

“It has taken just one week for our concerns around market distortion, unfair competition, discrimination, and the severe economic impact to be proven true, while the huge reduction in Covid-19 cases that happened well before the scheme came into effect demonstrates that the scheme is simply not necessary to reduce cases.

“We’re calling on the Scottish Government to scrap this flawed scheme and work with our sector to explore alternatives that are workable and allow businesses to remain viable.”

The vaccine certification system in Scotland was introduced on October 1 and became enforced on October 18.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Covid-19 certification is a proportionate way of helping large events and night-time hospitality to keep operating during what will potentially be a very difficult winter, while encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“The scheme has been operating well for many businesses and events, including recent large football events.

“Vaccine certification means many businesses will not have to close and can continue to trade whilst making necessary adjustments to ensure their premises are as safe as possible for staff and customers.”

