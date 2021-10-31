Bad weather causes chaos for trains heading to Cop26 climate change conference

Horrendous weather has caused chaos for people attempting to travel from London to Glasgow on trains for climate change conference Cop26.

A tree is reported to have fallen onto overhead power lines in the Milton Keynes area – making it impossible for services to get past.

The disruption has caused chaos at London Euston station, which is packed with people attempting to travel north to Scotland for Cop26.

All trains from the station were suspended at about 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon – before a “limited service” resumed on a diverted route through Northampton at about 4.30pm with trains reported to be “extremely busy”.

West coast main line operator Avanti has advised passengers not to travel on Sunday and instead delay journeys until Monday.

❌Due to overcrowding #EustonStation is currently exit only ⚠️All trains currently suspended due to a fallen tree causing damage to overhead wires 🦺Passengers are currently being advised not to travel – further updates ASAP@AvantiWestCoast @LNRailway pic.twitter.com/9mpfqA0v3z — London Euston (@NetworkRailEUS) October 31, 2021

Meanwhile, east coast operator LNER is also urging people to stay at home due to damage to overhead wires in the Peterborough area.

Cop26 travel plans derailed

Arrivals boards at Glasgow Central station show trains from London have been cancelled with services instead beginning in Preston in Lancashire.

Trains arriving in Edinburgh from London are currently estimated to be between two and three hours late with connections from Bristol and Birmingham cancelled.

About 25,000 people are due to descend on Glasgow from Sunday for the first day of the international Cop26 climate change conference – with many caught up in the trains disruption.

All Glasgow trains out of Euston cancelled because of a fallen tree. Concourse rammed with people. Not clear atm how/whether anyone is getting to Glasgow today in time for the first day of #cop26 pic.twitter.com/6vqmaOH6Uz — Olivia Rudgard (@OliviaRudgard) October 31, 2021

Many are understood to have been expecting to travel north by rail from London.

However their plans have been disrupted due to strong winds in England causing disruption and damage.

The Met Office has warned of gusts of up to 60mph in the East Midlands on Sunday afternoon.