Aberdeen’s goalscoring problem ‘easy to rectify’ insists boss Stephen Glass

Boss Stephen Glass insists Aberdeen’s damaging goals problem is easy to fix.

The Dons have failed to score in the last two Premiership game, both defeats.

A 1-0 loss to St Johnstone extended a winless run to seven games in all competitions.

During that seven-game run, the misfiring Dons have scored only four times.

Glass accepts quality in the final third has been lacking, but is confident he and assistant Allan Russell can quickly find a solution.

Russell is a renowned striker coach who previously worked with the England squad at the 2018 World Cup where Gareth Southgate’s side reached the semi-finals.

Attack specific coach Russell has coached top strikers including England captain Harry Kane (Tottenham), Divock Origi (Liverpool, Belgium), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) and Eder Lopes (Lokomotiv Moscow, Portugal).

Glass reckons the factors affecting scoring are ‘easy to rectify’.

He said: “The quality that we need to score goals is missing at the minute.

“It has been the same the last couple of weeks.

“We got into situations where it should be better.

“Crosses were a little bit hard and there was poor decision making in the final third.

“A little bit of desire to get on the end of things, or the feel of the cross and where are you hitting the areas and how hard you are hitting it.

“That bit of quality in the final third.

“However, these are simple things that are easy to rectify I think.”

Seven-game winless run has been costly

Aberdeen have dropped to seventh in the Premiership table, but are just four points behind Hibs and Hearts occupying second and third respectively, and five behind leaders Rangers.

Despite dominating possession in the previous three Premiership games against St Johnstone, Motherwell (2-0 loss) and Ross County (1-1) , the Reds have taken just one point from a possible nine.

During the winless run, Aberdeen have crashed out of the League Cup to lower league Raith Rovers, exited Europe and dropped into the bottom six of the Premiership.

After impressive start goals have dried up

The season started so positively with Aberdeen winning five of the opening six games in the Europa Conference League qualifiers and the Premiership.

They netted 14 times in that opening half dozen run of fixtures, but since then goals have dried up with four in the last seven matches.

United States international striker Christian Ramirez, signed in the summer on a tw0-year deal from Houston Dynamo, began his Dons career with a bang.

The 30-year-old, capped twice by the USA, scored four goals in his first four games for Aberdeen.

However, Ramirez has netted just once in his last nine games.

With every senior striker out of contract at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, Glass had the scope in the summer transfer window to completely revamp an attack that matched the worst league goal return in Aberdeen’s 118-year history last season.

He rebuilt the attack with the signing of Hernandez and former Livingston striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, who has scored one goal in eight starts with a further five appearances off the bench.

Glass also signed Marley Watkins on a two-year deal and Wolves attacker Austin Samuels on a season-long loan deal in the final week of the transfer window.

Samuels and Watkins have yet to score, but have had little time to make an impact.

Both have also missed a game through injury since arriving – with Samuels making two starts and Watkins one.

Glass backs attackers to hit the goal trail

Glass insists his attackers are gutted at the ongoing lack of goals, but has backed them to rediscover their scoring form.

He said: “Any time you don’t finish chances and don’t really create chances, you are disappointed with yourself as an attacking player.

“I know that.

“We didn’t really look like scoring despite getting in those areas, which is frustrating.

“The quality is there.

“The players will be expecting more of themselves and it will come.”