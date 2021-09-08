Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass: Lewis Ferguson’s international breakthrough testament to his professionalism

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is delighted to see Lewis Ferguson put speculation about his future behind him by breaking into the Scotland squad due to his form for the club.

The midfielder was subject of a bid from Watford at the end of last season and submitted a transfer request which was rejected by the Dons.

Ferguson has not let the matter have a negative impact on his start to the campaign with Aberdeen with his performances culminating in him making his international debut for Scotland in the World Cup qualifier in Denmark last week.

Ferguson also came off the bench for his second cap in Tuesday’s 1-0 win in Austria and Glass expects the player to be buoyant upon his return to Pittodrie from international duty.

The Dons boss said: “Lewis deserved his call-up as he has been fantastic when his mind could have been all over the place with all the stuff that is on the periphery going on.

“He has focused on his football which is what every one of them should be doing. It would be understandable if he was getting swayed by other things.

“But I am delighted that his endeavours have been rewarded.”

The transfer window closed last week with Ferguson and Ryan Hedges, who was also the subject of bids from clubs in England, both at Pittodrie and Glass is thrilled to have kept his squad intact.

He said: ““Our players are attractive. That is what I say to anybody asking about any of our players.

“The club is in a strong position and we are looking to add, looking to build and trying to have as successful as season as we can.”

Ferguson’s willingness to focus on his football has not gone unnoticed by the Aberdeen manager who has been hugely impressed by the player’s positive attitude which has brought him four goals in the opening 10 games of the season.

He said: “The one thing I didn’t have any doubts about was Lewis’ professionalism. He is one of the best young midfield players in the country which is why we value him like we do.

“We want him here to and to get him away is going to take quite a bit, and clubs know that.

“There is always a risk when newspapers start writing things and there are headlines but guys level-headed like Lewis know what it takes to do the things you want to do and that is training hard every day.

“The one thing I’ve said to him from the very start is that the only thing he can affect is how he performs and how he trains. It dictates everything.

“I’ve had no reason to doubt him as he is a top professional, a really hungry young guy who has a level head. There is nothing he likes more than going out and playing football and being the best player on the pitch.

“That is what earns you recognition and what has caught Steve Clarke’s eye. If he was agitating for a move he wouldn’t be in the Scotland squad but he has been fantastic and I’m delighted he has got his reward for his professionalism and his quality.”