Joe Harper column: Qarabag showed Stephen Glass’ Aberdeen the levels required for European competition

Aberdeen exited Europe at the hands of a very good team, make no mistake about that – and it showed the level the Dons need to get to if they want to compete in Continental competition.

Stephen Glass’ side were so far behind Qarabag in the Europa Conference League second leg clash at Pittodrie.

On paper, Qarabag have the pedigree of dominating Azerbaijani football over the last decade and also regular qualification for the groups in Europe. On their visit to the north-east, it became apparent the dodgy pitch in Baku for the first leg, which they won 1-0, had actually covered up how skilful and ruthless they actually were.

They were a better team than Aberdeen, with better technical players, who ran after the ball with ferocity, were strong in the tackle and just looked to get everything right on the night.

What also impressed me about Qarabag – and demonstrated to Aberdeen the levels they need to reach – was, every time they went forward with the ball, there were at least four players packing the box waiting to pounce on any opportunity.

This was in contrast to the Dons. When they got the ball and tried to move it forward, there was only one person in the area and sometimes nobody, with Christian Ramirez isolated upfront for the whole evening.

With their clinical finishing, Qarabag also showed Glass and his players that, against teams who are group stage quality, every mistake can be punished if you’re not on your game.

You can’t blame individual players for last night. It’s a team game, but, while Qarabag were good, Aberdeen didn’t play well in front of a packed Pittodrie and deserved to get beat.

We just look a bit unbalanced all over the park at the moment, which is in part down to injuries.

Ryan Hedges – an attacking player who has shown he can be the creative spark between the midfield and forwards – has been out for a few games.

Injuries have also created issues at the back, with first-choice centre-back Andy Considine’s knee injury, which he suffered last week, meaning he will be unavailable for some time.

I thought Calvin Ramsay and Jack Mackenzie were good going forward from full-back again, but there’s definitely more work to be done to tighten up the new-look defence and get people in the right places. Signings will also likely be made.

I was pleased to see Marley Watkins sign back on at the club permanently last night before kick-off. He impressed me last season during his loan in the first half of the campaign.

The Welshman isn’t a goalscorer, but he’s another forward – in addition to Austin Samuels, who signed on loan from Wolves a couple of days ago – who offers something different to Ramirez or Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Watkins will hopefully be able to use his energy and athleticism to help an out-and-out goalscorer like Ramirez prosper.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see both Watkins and Samuels come into the team for the Premiership game at home to Ross County on Sunday.

It’s a big game as the league, where the Dons are still unbeaten, is now the only focus for the next few months.

Europe’s over for this season – and we need a good performance against County to lift the mood.

Andy Considine’s character will get him through knee injury ordeal

In last week’s column, I wrote how I was praying Andy Considine’s knee injury in the first leg of the play-off against Qarabag was not as bad as it first appeared.

The veteran looked to be in terrible pain when he went down on that terrible pitch in Baku.

Unfortunately, after a few days’ of uncertainty while Stephen Glass and his staff got the proper checks done on Considine’s knee, it has been confirmed the 34-year-old has had to go under the knife for surgery to repair a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

It’s a bitter blow for the Scotland international and at this point in his career it will be a real battle for him to recover from the injury. However, I think it’s a battle Andy will win.

As I also said last week, Andy has shown over his career he is a fitness fanatic and he doesn’t take no for answer. The left-sided defender been written off by coaches, pundits and fans before, but he’s continued to be a fixture and key part of the Aberdeen starting line-up.

The technology nowadays means a serious knee injury isn’t as insurmountable a problem as it might have been in my playing days.

As Stephen Glass said when revealing the sad news and underlining Considine’s importance to the Dons: “His character is unbelievable. He is one of the best professionals I have ever seen in my time in football – which is 30 years or so.”

It’s this character which will see Andy come through his rehab and return to action, hopefully before the end of the season.

Scotland call-up is just reward for talented Lewis Ferguson after Aberdeen consistency

Lewis Ferguson’s call-up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland senior squad has been a long time coming.

From the moment Ferguson, who turned 22 on the same day he got the good news, announced himself to the Red Army by scoring an overhead kick on just his second Aberdeen appearance, against Premier League Burnley no less, it’s been clear he’s a future international.

He’s barely missed a game since signing from Hamilton and has been a seven or eight out of 10 in most of the matches he’s been involved in, with his performances attracting plenty of admirers inside and outside of Pittodrie.

He’s full of energy, drive and determination, and, as I’ve said, it was only a matter of time until he graduated from the Under-21s – for whom he’s made eight appearances – to the senior Scotland set-up.

It now looks like his maiden senior cap may come in the very near future, with the upcoming World Cup qualifying triple-header seeing the Scots take on Denmark, Moldova and Austria.

Although there are six players in the squad for those games who are capable of playing in the middle of the park, I hope Clarke will find a chance to use the talented Ferguson in at least one of the fixtures.