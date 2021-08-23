Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Summer’s not over! Temperatures to hit 23C in north and north-east this week

By Lauren Taylor
August 23, 2021, 5:10 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm

Residents in the north-east will be able to enjoy potentially a final blast of summer this week with temperatures predicted to reach up to 23 degrees.

Met Office forecasters have predicted the week ahead to be full of dry sunny spells.

While most places will remain in the high teens throughout the week some areas will hit the low 20s.

A cold front is expected to drift down the east coast which will bring a cooler feel.

There may be some cloud coverage, however, it is thought the weather will remain warm.

The warm, dry weather comes after thunder and flood warnings rocked the north-east earlier this month.

Moray

Areas in Moray will have some of the warmest temperatures throughout the week with Kinloss hitting 23 degrees tomorrow.

The temperature in Kinloss will dip slightly from Wednesday to Friday, however, will rise up to 20 degrees by Saturday.

Elgin is expected to hit 21 degrees tomorrow with temperatures dropping to 17 degrees on Wednesday, which will be an overcast day.

Although Thursday will be 15 degrees, the town will enjoy more sunny spells again, particularly in the afternoon.

The end of the week appears to remain sunny with temperatures reaching around 19 degrees again.

Aberdeen

Temperatures are expected to remain in the high teens although it will also be cloudy and overcast most of the week.

On Thursday and Friday the temperature will drop to around 15 degrees, however, there will be sunny intervals both afternoons.

The temperature will creep back up to 18 degrees on Saturday. Although the day is predicted to be sunny the afternoon will be cloudy in the city.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal