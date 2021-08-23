Summer’s not over! Temperatures to hit 23C in north and north-east this week

Residents in the north-east will be able to enjoy potentially a final blast of summer this week with temperatures predicted to reach up to 23 degrees.

Met Office forecasters have predicted the week ahead to be full of dry sunny spells.

While most places will remain in the high teens throughout the week some areas will hit the low 20s.

A cold front is expected to drift down the east coast which will bring a cooler feel.

There may be some cloud coverage, however, it is thought the weather will remain warm.

The warm, dry weather comes after thunder and flood warnings rocked the north-east earlier this month.

Moray

Areas in Moray will have some of the warmest temperatures throughout the week with Kinloss hitting 23 degrees tomorrow.

The temperature in Kinloss will dip slightly from Wednesday to Friday, however, will rise up to 20 degrees by Saturday.

Temperatures will climb for many into the middle of this week 📈 West is best if you want the warmest #sunshine 🌡️🌤️ An onshore breeze keeps it cooler along North Sea coasts 🌬️📉 pic.twitter.com/Ikjhy5U53y — Met Office (@metoffice) August 23, 2021

Elgin is expected to hit 21 degrees tomorrow with temperatures dropping to 17 degrees on Wednesday, which will be an overcast day.

Although Thursday will be 15 degrees, the town will enjoy more sunny spells again, particularly in the afternoon.

The end of the week appears to remain sunny with temperatures reaching around 19 degrees again.

Aberdeen

Temperatures are expected to remain in the high teens although it will also be cloudy and overcast most of the week.

On Thursday and Friday the temperature will drop to around 15 degrees, however, there will be sunny intervals both afternoons.

The temperature will creep back up to 18 degrees on Saturday. Although the day is predicted to be sunny the afternoon will be cloudy in the city.