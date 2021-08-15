Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Muriel Stewart: Daughter’s tribute to former Bervie Primary School teacher

By Chris Ferguson
August 15, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Muriel Stewart.
Muriel Stewart.

Muriel Stewart, who has died aged 71, taught at Bervie Primary School for 39 years without a day off sick.

She taught hundreds of Mearns children and the children of former pupils until her retiral in 2011.

Her daughter, Vanessa, said teaching was her passion and driving force.

She relished being at the heart of the community and interacting with children and their families.

Young Muriel McBay and her grandfather Edward McBay outside his home, Welch Cottage, in Johnshaven. Mr McBay fished until he was in his 80s and lived to be 100.

Vanessa said: “She was never off sick in all those years but of, course, she had time off for maternity leave.

“Her whole career was spent at Bervie apart from a probationary year at Arduthie in Stonehaven.”

Muriel was born at Charleton maternity home, Montrose, to Eddie McBay and his wife Isa.

Muriel as a young girl.

Eddie was a member of the large McBay family of Johnshaven and worked at Montrose railway station for 40 years.

Muriel attended Johnshaven primary school where she was dux and passed her 11 plus exams with straight As.

She travelled to Mackie Academy, Stonehaven, for her secondary education and left aged 17.

Muriel and Vincent on their wedding day.

Vanessa said: “My mum and her great friend, Elma Souter of Gourdon went to study in Aberdeen together. Mum went to do teacher training and Elma studied English and geography.

“They shared digs and it was a real eye opener being in the big city for two girls from little fishing villages.

Innocents

“They were innocents and dazzled by the lights and nightlife Aberdeen had to offer.”

It was at the Palace nightclub in Aberdeen where Muriel, then aged 17, met her future husband, Vincent, also 17.

He was to experience something similar to Muriel and Elma but in reverse.

“He was from Northfield and worldly wise. When he first went to visit my mum’s parents in Johnshaven, he said it was like stepping back in time.

Black shawls

“They were still wearing black shawls and long skirts in Johnshaven at that time. It was a real fishing community.”

The couple went on to marry in Aberdeen registrar’s office in October, 1971.

Muriel was determined not to follow convention by wearing white and, instead, wore a 1960s-style coat and red floppy hat.

Individual

“My mother never did the conventional thing and was determined to do it her way,” said Vanessa.

After her first year teaching at Arduthie, Muriel secured the post at Bervie and the couple moved to Johnshaven.

Vincent got a job as a porter at Sunnyside Royal Hospital, Montrose.

“My mother had a wonderful teaching career but towards the end, it became less about teaching children and more about planning ahead and she found that aspect less enjoyable,” said Vanessa.

Muriel and Vincent Stewart.

“She loved the children, loved how excited they got at Christmas and was always surprised when they gave her gifts.

“My mum never really settled into retirement. She was always unconventional but she also missed her career and never found anything to replace it.

“She was not one for garden centres or coffee mornings.

“She was however, an avid reader and a lover of crosswords.”

In 2017, Muriel and Vincent moved to Ellon.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

