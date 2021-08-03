First minister Nicola Sturgeon will confirm later today if restrictions will ease as planned on August 9.

Ms Sturgeon is due to hold a Scottish Government briefing later today at around 2 pm, where she will reveal if most of Scotland’s restrictions can be scrapped and if the country can move “beyond level zero”.

The decision to continue easing restrictions will depend on the latest case numbers, hospital admissions, and vaccination rollout.

Speaking last week, she said she was “optimistic” that restrictions could be eased as planned.

And, having placed the country into ‘Level 0’ of the Covid restriction plan early last month, the shift would take the country even closer to normality.

She said: “What we’ll be doing between now and then is weighing up the different factors that will inform that decision.

“Several of these factors give us really strong grounds for hope.

“We have seen some very positive developments recently, and that does give us, certainly gives me, grounds for optimism that we will be able to continue our progress, out of restrictions.”

What changes might happen?

Having indicated that a range of changes could go ahead on August 9, it is thought that the First Minister may lift self-isolation rules for the fully vaccinated who test negative for coronavirus.

And, would likely see restrictions on indoor socialising lifted; however, she is yet to announce whether nightclubs will be allowed to open unrestricted.

It has also been intimated that face coverings in indoor settings such as shops will remain compulsory, and it is expected that work from home advice will remain in place past August 9.

What is the current Covid situation?

New Covid cases in Grampian have fallen by half in the last 24 hours, the daily figures show.

The Scottish Government’s figures show 799 new cases across the country – the second day in a row that numbers have dropped.

In NHS Grampian, case numbers have dropped by nearly a half since yesterday – with 64 recorded.

Further north, NHS Highland reported 22 new positive cases of the virus, while NHS Shetland and NHS Western Isles reported five new cases and three new cases, respectively.

Scottish picture

Nicola Sturgeon announced last week that while the virus continues to spread across the country, figures can give the country “hope” for the future.

Of the 13,807 tests administered throughout the country, around 6.5% yielded a positive Covid result, representing an increase from August 1, when around 5.4% of the 21,046 tests conducted were positive.

As of August 1, 407 people were in hospital with confirmed cases of covid-19, 60 of which are currently receiving intensive care at various units across the country.

Today’s figures represent a small reduction in hospitalised Covid patients, as the Scottish Government reported that 422 people were in hospital with the condition over the weekend.

It has also been reported that one person who tested positive for Covid-19 has died.

With regards to vaccinations, 4,012,496 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,214,801 have received their second dose.

How can I watch?

The first minister’s statement can be watched on BBC Scotland, the Scottish Government Twitter or on Scottish Parliament TV from 2pm.

Follow our live blog for updates.