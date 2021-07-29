Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen to commission statue in tribute to Gothenburg Great Sir Alex Ferguson

By Paul Third
July 29, 2021, 9:37 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Sir Alex Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson

Aberdeen have announced plans to erect a statue to commemorate their greatest manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack and Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson made the announcement at the Ullevi Stadium, venue of the club’s greatest achievement when they beat Real Madrid 2-1 in Gothenburg in 1983 to win the European Cup Winners’ Cup final.

Cormack said: “A couple of years ago we stated we were going to honour our legends at the club as we transitioned to a new stadium.

“It’s long overdue but in recognising our legends, and clearly there is one figure which comes to mind, we’re here to announced along with the AFC Hertiage Trust we have commissioned a larger than lifesize bronze statue of Sir Alex Ferguson which will be revealed before the end of the year.

“I was at Easter Road when we won 5-0 that was clearly the start of an incredible historic period of time, winning two European trophies, the only Scottish club to do so.

Alex Ferguson’s dance across the pitch at Easter Road in 1980 after Aberdeen clinched the title with a 5-0 victory over Hibs will never be forgotten.

“The likeness will be based on him arms aloft going up to the fans at Easter Road. It’s long overdue and we’re honoured Sir Alex is honoured himself to accept this recognition.

“It’s the first of many statues and recognition we are going to be pulling together.”

The bronze statue, which will be located on the external concourse outside the Richard Donald Stand, will be the first of a series which is being planned to celebrate and honour the club’s heroes.

Renowned sculptor, Andy Edwards of Cornovii Edwards, will produce the statue based on a photograph taken of Sir Alex at Easter Road in 1980, celebrating the Dons winning the Scottish Premier Division – the first time in 15 years it had been won by a club other than Celtic and Rangers.

Simpson, who played in the club’s halcyon period of success, is thrilled to see his former manager being honoured with a lasting tribute.

He said: “Sir Alex Ferguson’s drive and determination he brought to the club, and also the mentality he brought to the staff and the players, it was a privilege to play for him and he is probably the greatest manager there has been.

“We should be absolutely delighted he came to our club and created some great memories and one of the biggest was here in Gothenburg at the Ullevi Stadium.

“He’s an icon at the club.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

