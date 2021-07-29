Aberdeen to commission statue in tribute to Gothenburg Great Sir Alex Ferguson

Aberdeen have announced plans to erect a statue to commemorate their greatest manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack and Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson made the announcement at the Ullevi Stadium, venue of the club’s greatest achievement when they beat Real Madrid 2-1 in Gothenburg in 1983 to win the European Cup Winners’ Cup final.

📍 Ullevi Stadium. 🇸🇪 A live announcement from the Chairman in Gothenburg. https://t.co/n1rBbMdamF — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 29, 2021

Cormack said: “A couple of years ago we stated we were going to honour our legends at the club as we transitioned to a new stadium.

“It’s long overdue but in recognising our legends, and clearly there is one figure which comes to mind, we’re here to announced along with the AFC Hertiage Trust we have commissioned a larger than lifesize bronze statue of Sir Alex Ferguson which will be revealed before the end of the year.

“I was at Easter Road when we won 5-0 that was clearly the start of an incredible historic period of time, winning two European trophies, the only Scottish club to do so.

“The likeness will be based on him arms aloft going up to the fans at Easter Road. It’s long overdue and we’re honoured Sir Alex is honoured himself to accept this recognition.

“It’s the first of many statues and recognition we are going to be pulling together.”

The bronze statue, which will be located on the external concourse outside the Richard Donald Stand, will be the first of a series which is being planned to celebrate and honour the club’s heroes.

Renowned sculptor, Andy Edwards of Cornovii Edwards, will produce the statue based on a photograph taken of Sir Alex at Easter Road in 1980, celebrating the Dons winning the Scottish Premier Division – the first time in 15 years it had been won by a club other than Celtic and Rangers.

Simpson, who played in the club’s halcyon period of success, is thrilled to see his former manager being honoured with a lasting tribute.

He said: “Sir Alex Ferguson’s drive and determination he brought to the club, and also the mentality he brought to the staff and the players, it was a privilege to play for him and he is probably the greatest manager there has been.

“We should be absolutely delighted he came to our club and created some great memories and one of the biggest was here in Gothenburg at the Ullevi Stadium.

“He’s an icon at the club.”