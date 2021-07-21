Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Red Arrows: Where can you see them over the north-east between Peterhead and Lossiemouth displays?

The world famous Red Arrows are due to perform spectacular displays in Lossiemouth and Peterhead today.
By David Mackay
July 21, 2021, 10:08 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Photo of David Mackay
The Red Arrows will be performing at Peterhead and Lossiemouth. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
The Red Arrows will be performing at Peterhead and Lossiemouth. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The world famous Red Arrows are due to perform spectacular displays in Lossiemouth and Peterhead today.

And between the events the scarlet jets will fly low enough to be spotted over communities across the north-east.

Here is everything you need to know about how to catch a glimpse of one of the world’s most renowned air display team.

Where can you see the Red Arrows?

The best place to see the Red Arrows is during their performances at RAF Lossiemouth at 2pm or as part of the Peterhead Scottish Week display at 7pm.

However, before and after the displays the Hawk jets will be flying low enough to be spotted, north-east cloud cover permitting, over countless towns and villages.

The aircraft arrived at RAF Lossiemouth this morning from their home base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire while flying over St Cyrus, Banchory and Dufftown.

Later today the Red Arrows display team will take off from RAF Lossiemouth at about 6.45pm before flying over Elgin, Rosehearty and Longside at about 2,500ft on their way to Peterhead.

And after wowing the Scottish Week crowds they will return to the Moray base with residents in Aberdeen, Banchory and Keith being offered a chance to catch a glimpse of the jets before they are due to land at about 7.40pm.

What can you expect to see from the Red Arrows?

The nine Red Arrows jets have a series of manoeuvres and formations that regularly amaze crowds across the world.

The first half of the display is due to consist of synchronised formation flying with the aircraft performing a series of twists and turns while bunched closely.

The second half will include more dynamic manoeuvres with jets taking part in daredevil sequences when they appear to fly towards each other.

The RAF Lossiemouth display, which is part of the base’s family day, will include live commentary of the Red Arrows from the team on the station’s social media.

The Moray event will also include a Typhoon jet performance at 1.30pm and a Poseidon appearance at 2.25pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal