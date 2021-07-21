Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen mum suffers horrific burns after ‘bubbling’ curry sauce from local chipper explodes over hands

By Craig Munro
July 21, 2021, 10:14 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Arleen Mcdonald with her bandaged hand and the tub of curry sauce. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Arleen Mcdonald with her bandaged hand and the tub of curry sauce. Picture by Kenny Elrick

A woman in Aberdeen has been left with blisters all over one of her hands after a tub of scalding curry sauce from her local chipper exploded as she was carrying it.

Arleen Mcdonald visited the Torry Fish Bar on Victoria Road last Friday with her daughter Hayley and her friend, to buy a quick meal while they were helping to decorate her kitchen.

Alongside the regular set of suppers, she also bought a tub of the shop’s curry sauce for her husband.

Arleen said nothing seemed unusual until the family were back in their Torry home, and she took the lid off the polysterene tub – causing it to explode, and covering her hand with “bubbling” sauce.

She said: “I obviously just screamed, dropped it all over my husband, but the plastic had stuck all through my hand.

“I just managed to get my wedding ring and engagement ring off as I had my hand under the running water.”

Arlene was told she could have needed plastic surgery on her hand after visiting the hospital on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick

The sauce was already hot enough to burn her when she bought it from the shop, she said – though this accusation is refuted by the Torry Fish Bar.

Believing she could cope with the pain, Arleen went to bed on Friday night but was unable to sleep.

The following morning, large blisters had appeared on her left hand, and her husband rushed her to A&E.

A nurse there told her the injury was severe enough that she should have come in just after it happened, and said she would have to be seen by a plastic surgeon on Monday.

Luckily, the doctor at that appointment told her surgery would not be necessary, though the damage would take “some considerable time to heal”.

She will return to hospital on Thursday to get the wound redressed.

‘What if this happens to a child?’

Arleen, who has secondary progressive MS and has previously suffered a stroke, said: “My concerns are what if a kid goes in for chips and curry and this happens to a child?

“What if this happens to an elderly person who fancies something from the chip shop, lives all alone, gets home, and this explodes all over them?

“I was still in shock on Saturday afternoon.”

Torry Chip Bar on Victoria Road. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Hayley, Arleen’s daughter, posted about the incident on Facebook on Friday evening, prompting a number of friends to say they had similar issues with sauces from the chipper.

One person commented: “The curry sauce is far too hot for that containers I have came up the road with it and the container has started to melt.”

Several people also suggested the curry sauce may have been heated in a microwave, an accusation echoed by both Hayley and Arleen.

However, a representative of Torry Fish Bar said the curry sauce sold from the shop is not microwaved, and argued one of the Mcdonalds may have heated it up themselves as it could not be hot enough to melt the tub as sold.

He added: “We’ve been selling curry sauce here for 40 years and this has never happened before.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.