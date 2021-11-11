Silence falls on town centres as people pay tribute to fallen soldiers on Armistice Day

An error occurred. Please try again.

People attended services across the north and north-east today to commemorate Armistice Day and remember fallen soldiers.

In Aberdeen, people gathered outside Cowdray Hall at 11am for the two minutes of silence.

A larger event will be held in the same spot on Remembrance Sunday after being cancelled last year due to Covid. It includes a procession of military personnel and a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial on Schoolhill.

Personnel will gather on Belmont Street before making their way to the memorial for around 10.40am.

Aberdeenshire Council posted a virtual message from Provost Bill Howatson to commemorate the date.

Today we honour our Armed Forces and veterans, and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in past conflicts.We… Posted by Aberdeenshire Council on Thursday, 11 November 2021

In Inverness, the Last Post was played as members of the public stood still to remember the fallen.

Again, another memorial will be held in the city on Sunday, at Cavell Gardens War Memorial.

As a result Infirmary Bridge will be closed between 1pm-5pm, affecting pedestrians and cyclists.

Meanwhile, landmarks across Moray have been lit-up red each evening since November 8 as part of Poppyscotland’s Light Up Red campaign.

The Plainstones fountain on the High Street in Elgin will glow red every night until November 14. The Wolf of Badenoch sculpture will also be lit-up on Armistice Day to mark the annual appeal.

On Sunday at 11.05am, a service will be held at the St Giles Church on the High Street, including a wreath-laying.