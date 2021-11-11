Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Silence falls on town centres as people pay tribute to fallen soldiers on Armistice Day

By Lauren Taylor
November 11, 2021, 3:20 pm Updated: November 11, 2021, 3:20 pm
Commemoration ceremony outside Inverness Town House this morning for Armistice Day. Picture by Sandy McCook

People attended services across the north and north-east today to commemorate Armistice Day and remember fallen soldiers.

In Aberdeen, people gathered outside Cowdray Hall at 11am for the two minutes of silence.

A larger event will be held in the same spot on Remembrance Sunday after being cancelled last year due to Covid. It includes a procession of military personnel and a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial on Schoolhill.

Personnel will gather on Belmont Street before making their way to the memorial for around 10.40am.

Aberdeenshire Council posted a virtual message from Provost Bill Howatson to commemorate the date.

In Inverness, the Last Post was played as members of the public stood still to remember the fallen.

Again, another memorial will be held in the city on Sunday, at Cavell Gardens War Memorial.

As a result Infirmary Bridge will be closed between 1pm-5pm, affecting pedestrians and cyclists.

Meanwhile, landmarks across Moray have been lit-up red each evening since November 8 as part of Poppyscotland’s Light Up Red campaign.

The Plainstones fountain on the High Street in Elgin will glow red every night until November 14. The Wolf of Badenoch sculpture will also be lit-up on Armistice Day to mark the annual appeal.

On Sunday at 11.05am, a service will be held at the St Giles Church on the High Street, including a wreath-laying.

