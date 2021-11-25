Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland’s top five motorcycle routes

By Felicity Donohoe
November 25, 2021, 5:00 pm
Applecross offers excellent roads for motorcyclists.
Applecross offers excellent roads for motorcyclists.

Motorbike sales enjoyed a post-pandemic bounce-back as people discovered open roads, a sense of freedom and the chance to enjoy the great outdoors.
And in Scotland we have it luckier than most.

With hundreds of twisting routes, challenging bends and breathtaking scenery, there’s so much more to motorcycling than riders can imagine.

The Highlands and north-east has plenty for the keen motorcyclist – but where to go?
The North Coast 500 is probably the most famous route, taking in a 516-mile loop that begins and ends at Inverness Castle and taking you as far as John
o’ Groats.

The North Coast 500.

For the real adventurer, look out for the Bealach na Bà single track that climbs 2,000 feet through Applecross.

Top routes to choose from

However, there are plenty of other routes to choose from. Whether you’re on a mega-tour or riding solo on a sportsbike, looking for leisurely open cruise or a hair-raising single track, Scotland’s roads can cater for them all.

Even better, the Highlands is packed with great biker-friendly accommodation, too, offering parking and a heap of other benefits for touring bikers.

Have a look at the bikerguide which offers some options and handy information for overnight stays on your chosen route.

How to get the most out of your trip

A few tips before you head out on the country roads: respect the roads and other road users in the Highlands and rural roads, many of which come with their own challenges such as livestock, sheep and slow moving farm vehicles.

Illegal off-roading will also attract the attention of law enforcement.

Inspector Nick Hough from road policing said: “Antisocial riding in areas where there is no landowner’s permission, or in public places is dangerous, antisocial and as such unlawful.

“We would like to remind any person that illegal use of a motorcycle will be subject to having the motorcycle seized and reported to the procurator fiscal.

“We urge the public to continue reporting these incidents to us so we can fully investigate.”

Bennetts, the motorcycle insurance experts, have put together some excellent route choices from across Scotland and we’ve selected a handful of their best here.

Other top routes include:

Ullapool to Tornapress, 100 miles

Crocketford to Newton Stewart, A712, 33 miles

John o’ Groats to Evanton, A836 & B9176, 130 miles

Tarbet to Oban, A83 & A816,  85 miles

Mallaig to Fort William, A830,  43 miles

Motorcycle sales see post-pandemic bounce back

Own the road and rent the ride with some Harley cool

[[title]]

[[text]]

