Outgoing Elgin councillor to face hearing over allegedly disrespectful tweets

A departing Elgin councillor has been reported to a standards watchdog over claims she broke the councillors’ code.

Paula Coy has been accused of being disrespectful in a series of tweets in March 2021.

A hearing into Ms Coy’s conduct will be held by the Standards Commission for Scotland online on February 16.

Watchdog hearing

The body is responsible for ensuring councillors and board members of public organisations keep to a high ethical standard.

Ms Coy was a member of the SNP group, which is currently Moray Council’s minority administration.

She represented the Elgin North ward and chaired the police and fire committee.

A spokeswoman for the Standards Commission said: “The allegation to be considered at the hearing is that the respondent was disrespectful, in breach of the councillors’ code, in a series of tweets in late March this year.”

Paula Coy resigned as a councillor

Earlier this week, the SNP councillor stood down citing “personal reasons.”

She said: “I have had to take the very difficult decision to step down as a councillor.

“This is for personal reasons and I hope that people will be understanding of that.

It would be wrong to continue taking a salary from public funds in those circumstances.” Paula Coy

“I am sorry to my constituents and colleagues that I am unable to see out the term but I believe that stepping down is the right thing to do when I know that I will not be able to fulfil the role in the way that constituents would expect.

“It would be wrong to continue taking a salary from public funds in those circumstances and not something I could, in all conscience, do.”

‘We respect her decision’

SNP council leader Graham Leadbitter said: “Paula has been a diligent chair of our police and fire committee and brought an enormous amount of passion and compassion to her councillor role.

“We fully respect and support her decision and wish her well.”

Paula Coy was approached for comment about the Standards Commission hearing.