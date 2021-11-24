Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Weather: Disruption looming as winds of up to 80mph expected to batter the north and north-east

By Denny Andonova
November 24, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 24, 2021, 11:49 am
A yellow warning for wind has been issued for the weekend.

After a blissful week of relatively mild weather in the north and north-east, wintry blasts and strong winds are expected to hit the region at the weekend.

Forecasters have warned residents to expect travel disruption as winds of up to 80mph hit the north of Scotland first before unfurling across the rest of the country.

But how will this affect the north and north-east?

Here’s everything you need to know about the frosty weather forecast looming ahead:

When is the weather warning coming into effect?

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind, which will come into effect on Friday at 11pm and is expected to last right through until Saturday at 6pm.

The strongest winds will arrive across northern Scotland during Friday afternoon before developing further south through the evening across the rest of Scotland, Northern Ireland and some exposed coasts of northern England.

On Saturday, spells of strong winds will further spread across the more southern parts of the UK, however, they will tend to slowly ease from the north during the afternoon.

Although the location and strength of the gusts remains uncertain, the meteorological body has warned they are likely to reach 50 to 60 mph in most parts of the country, with 70 to 80mph in coastal locations.

What to expect as the weather warning hits

The Met Office has warned there could be some travel disruptions over the weekend as the strong winds sweep across the region. These include:

  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
  • There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.
  • There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.
  • There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur – with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

What to do during strong-wind storms – choices and planning ahead

  • If you can, choose main roads, where you are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and debris and flooding.
  • Gusts of wind can unsettle vehicles – grip your steering wheel firmly with both hands. This is particularly important when planning to overtake.
  • Keep an eye out for gaps between trees, buildings or bridges over a river or railway – these are some of the places you are more likely to be exposed to side winds. Ensure that you maintain enough room either side of your vehicle so you can account for it being blown sideways.

Week ahead Scottish Highlands weather forecast

Week ahead Aberdeenshire weather forecast

