St Andrew’s Day: How much do you really know about our patron saint?

By Morven McIntyre
November 29, 2021, 5:30 pm Updated: November 29, 2021, 5:53 pm
Pupils from St Leonard's Junior School tell us what they know about Scotland’s national day and its links to St Andrew.

St Andrew’s Day, November 30 marks Scotland’s national day. But how much do us Scots really know about it?

In this four-part audio piece, we delve into this historic day to find out if it’s still a part of Scotland’s cultural framework.

Andrew was named the Patron Saint when Scotland’s independence was declared with the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath in 1320. He was born in the area that now forms part of Israel at some point between 5AD and 10AD and went on to become one of Jesus’ 12 disciples.

Click on the interactive orange headphones to hear the interviews.

In the first part, reporter Laura Devlin visits the historic coastal town of St. Andrews to quiz a few locals about how much they know about its links with Scotland’s patron saint. In fact, the cathedral in the town is where his bones were buried.

In part two, Laura visits the independent school of Saint Leonards’ to speak to three pupils between seven and 10 years old to ask them what they know about Scotland’s national day and its links to the patron saint. Primary school teacher Miss Bibi also discusses the school curriculum and the wider celebrations hosted by the school.

The third part of our special takes a closer look at our flag. Laura asks both locals and school pupils about the saltire flag that Saint Andrew famously died on. She finds out what it represents for them and if they are aware of the wider significance.

And in the final part, Head of Food and Drink Julia Bryce is joined by food and drink journalist, Karla Sinclair to compare the king of Scottish desserts, Cranachan. While Karla chose a classic take on the desert, Julia opted for something weird and wonderful – a milkshake with Mackie’s raspberry ripple ice cream along with some Glenfiddich 12-year-old.

