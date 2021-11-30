Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Hold the bus for Santa: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By Louise Gowans
November 30, 2021, 4:00 pm
Young passer-by Darcie O'Rourke, 4, is greeted by student santas and an elf waiting at a bus stop as the annual Santa school returns for in person training at the Ministry of Fun's Santa School in London.

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

Supporters of Insulate Britain stage a 24 hour fast outside Downing Street, London, in a call for action on fuel poverty. James Manning/PA Wire
A migrant sits at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Pope Francis is heading back to the Greek island of Lesbos to meet migrants and asylum seekers for the second time in five years. AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas
Oscar-winning film director Sir Sam Mendes after being knighted by the Princess Royal during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray with his wife Nadira, son Cameron and daughter Emily after he is released from HMP Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Smoke from the Pilot Mountain State Park wildfire is reflected in a private pond east of the park at sunset in North Carolina. Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP
Temporary junior teachers are seen on the road on their mass protest and the blocked just before the state assembly house to fulfill their demands in the eastern Indian state Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. STR/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A Palestinian woman rides her donkey-drawn cart on the coastal road ?in Gaza city. APAImages/Shutterstock

