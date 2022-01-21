Loch Ness Monster features in new promotional video to help boost tourism in region

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When you think of Loch Ness, you think of the fabled monster Nessie.

Hoping to capitalise on that link, Visit Inverness Loch Ness has launched a promotional video inspired by the myth to boost tourism in the area.

By taking inspiration from the surrounding landscape, the Tourism Business Improvement District has created the video to encourage visitors to the area.

It is part of VisitScotland’s Year of Stories and will incorporate the legend of Loch Ness in its experience. It is hoped the video will aid the area’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2021, there were 16 official sightings of the mythical Nessie, just short of the record of 18 in 2019.

The video was filmed in 13 different locations around Loch Ness and details sightings and stories of Nessie by locals, some told through generations of family history.

Everyone in the video is local to the loch and has spent years on the shores of the ancient body of water.

The video also promotes some of the most iconic locations along the loch such as the Ness Islands, Dores Beach and Urquhart Castle.

Jo de Sylva, chairwoman of Visit Inverness Loch Ness, said: said: “Inverness, Loch Ness and the surrounding area have so many stories, legends and myths to tell, so it’s great to have this video to encourage people to come and discover the stories for themselves.

‘Come for Nessie, stay for the history’

“From the history of Culloden Battlefield and Urquhart Castle to the beauty of Loch Ness and the great activities and attractions in the area, this video is the perfect way to bring them all together to showcase what we have to offer, as well as our sense of humour.”

Chris Taylor, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “I hope this video encourages visitors to explore a bit further and discover the region at quieter times of the year.

“It aligns perfectly with Scotland’s Year of Stories and the legendary tale of the Loch Ness Monster is known the world over.

“Having local voices tell that story, with a sprinkle of humour thrown in, makes it all the more authentic for visitors.”

Michael Golding, chief executive of Visit Inverness Loch Ness, added: “Come for Nessie, stay for the history, beauty and numerous activities and attractions.

“Inverness and Loch Ness are so much more than just Nessie, but she is the star of the show and our new video, which we are delighted to launch.”