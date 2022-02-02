Hundreds press for public vote on future of Aberdeen’s Union Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of people are calling for a public vote on pedestrianisation of Union Street – potentially dividing Aberdeen in a way not seen for a decade.

It was 10 years ago that the Granite City was last split down the middle, as the refurbishment of Union Terrace Gardens was backed in a local referendum.

But that vote – taking place only months before council elections – was soon overturned as promised by the incoming Labour-led administration.

Will councillors’ future be decided on the Granite Mile?

With many of those same councillors still in charge going into May’s local elections, it is now them facing calls to put to the public a major decision with the potential to change the face of Aberdeen for years to come.

In under a week, more than 300 people have signed a petition calling for the reopening of the Market Street to Bridge Street stretch, first closed in summer 2020 as a Covid safety move.

Labour and Conservative councillors from the minority administration scrapped the plans at a meeting in November – and repeated attempts to overturn that vote by the SNP and Liberal Democrats have so far fallen flat.

Aberdeen taxi driver Derek Davidson started the petition, calling for further consultation and a public vote.

Years of debate led to the £250,000 poll only months before the council elections in 2012.

‘Let’s see democracy in action’: Calls for Union Street public vote

There may not be time or the money for another city-wide referendum before polling day on May 5 but Mr Davidson wants politicians to make their stance clear during the campaign.

Mr Davidson said: “If there is not time for a public vote, political parties should put their stance on pedestrianisation in their election manifesto.

“If they are so confident in this idea, put it to the people and let’s see democracy in action.

“My worry is the current administration has months before the election so could put things that would prove very hard to reverse in progress.

“It could be so far down the line that if a new administration coming in doesn’t want pedestrianisation, it would prove very hard to reverse – so this needs to at least be put on hold until the election.”

The taxi driver said the majority of people he asks are against pedestrianisation, though in favour of introducing more in the way of cafe culture in already car-free areas like the Castlegate and the Green.

Disability campaigners have also warned that loss of car and bus access to the busiest part of Union Street could “effectively engineer” people from the city centre.

In November, top Town House officials promised six months of consultation on the proposals with affected groups.

Both the council’s traffic and design teams are understood to be holding weekly meetings with a working group from the Disability Equity Partnership.

Detailed plans are expected to be unveiled later this month.

Promised Union Street consultation with disability groups ongoing, says council leader

On the other hand, more than 60% of Aberdeen Journals readers back the pedestrianisation.

And it’s tied directly to city centre regeneration hopes – forming an integral part of plans for a £50m new market development.

A change now could risk £20m from the UK Treasury towards the project.

Labour council leader Jenny Laing, who took over as lead on the £150m city centre masterplan refresh after independent Marie Boulton quit over the Union Street row, said Aberdeen “simply can’t hanker back to past times”.

She added: “If we are to return Union Street to its former glory, we must look to give it new purpose and deliver the meaningful change residents and businesses indicated they wanted during last year’s consultation exercise on the refreshed city centre masterplan.

“I believe the administration does have a mandate to move forward with pedestrianisation as the city centre masterplan, unanimously agreed by the council and once again endorsed by the public last year, clearly calls for more pedestrianised space.

“I fully understand the concerns of those in our community with disabilities and that is why we are working with all disability forums to ensure that they help to shape the final plans and designs for the pedestrianised areas and any concerns they have can be suitably addressed.

But… the political fight goes on

Despite previous attempts to force a return of buses and taxis to the Granite Mile failing, opposition councillors pledged to continue the fight.

SNP group leader on the council, Alex Nicoll, told us his group was still working to “force a debate” on reopening Union Street, as soon as a meeting at the end of the month.

“We have been clear that we believe there should be access to Union Street for public transport and the SNP will continue to push to make that a reality as we believe it is in the best interest of our city,” he said.

Liberal Democrat counterpart Ian Yuill said: “We want to see central Union Street reopened immediately to at least buses and taxis.

“Whatever the long-term arrangements may be, those must ensure that elderly, disabled and less mobile people can easily access central Union Street.”