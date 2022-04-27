Caley Thistle must have plenty in reserve for play-offs, says Scottish Cup hero James Vincent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle legend James Vincent reckons using the full depth of the squad can be the key to success for his old club as they target promotion from the Championship via the play-offs.

The midfielder who won the 2015 Scottish Cup for the Highlanders against Falkirk, remains a keen follower of the Inverness club, who have finished in third position.

The Englishman, who played for Dundee and Dunfermline after leaving the Caley Jags in 2016, knows only too well the schedule could be if ICT get beyond Partick Thistle or Raith Rovers next Tuesday and Friday.

With fourth-placed Partick three points and eight goals better off than Rovers, it seems Billy Dodds’ team will face the Jags in the play-off quarter-finals next week.

Before that, they round off their season at home to Hamilton on Friday and a number of personnel changes are expected, with six fixtures overall blocking their path to the Premiership.

Recovery time so crucial this week

Vincent explained all players have to be ready now the side are ready to achieve their goal.

He said: “You do need to be smart with your squad. The first taste I had of that was at Dunfermline and we went straight into it after the season, the following week with games on Thursday and Sunday.

“It is gruelling and hard and this really is where the squad factor comes into play. It’s about game management and relying on experience, and the staff with know-how, and a little bit of luck.

“They seem to be taking the right approach in terms of Friday’s game by looking after players who might have knocks or need a game out to recover in time for the more important games, which are the play-offs.”

Momentum key for play-off shots

ICT went through a three-month spell without a win, but racked up six draws to remain in the promotion hunt.

A 3-0 victory over high-flying Arbroath last month stemmed the tide in style and they have won five of their last seven games overall to secure third position.

Vincent, who had two spells at Inverness, is impressed by their resurgence which has left two of their rivals in their wake.

He said: “It seemed at one point it was between Raith and Caley Thistle for those third and fourth positions. Partick didn’t seem to be in it then they came back into contention when they caught up in games.

“They have been on a great run of form and now consolidated in third place. The team with momentum, nine times out of 10, will be the successful ones.

“It is all credit to the players and shows great character within the group.

“Hopefully they can get the job done. They have been there or thereabouts in recent years – hopefully this can be the year they go up.”

Firhill presents new ICT challenge

The classy middle man knows if it is Partick next week for Inverness, the visitors on Tuesday will have to play in a manner which copes with the patchy pitch caused in part by Firhill being used also by League One promotion contenders Queens Park.

He added: “The Partick pitch is not ideal and those conditions come into play. A mistake or a bit of luck can make such a different when you play on pitches like that.

“Caley Thistle like to get the ball down, but you have to mix it up and that’s the sign of champions, if you can do that. If you can play differently on different pitches, you will do well.

“That’s why we see Arbroath up there this season. They have shown they can play good football, but also mix it up. They have a really experienced squad with a lot of good players and a great manager in Dick Campbell.

“Despite losing to Kilmarnock last week, it is still all ticking for them. They have been fantastic and they will watch Caley Thistle’s play-off with interest.”

County flying flag for Highlands

With Ross County flying high in fifth spot in the Premiership, the desire for Inverness to make the step up is even greater.

Vincent insists it’s fantastic for the north of Scotland to at least have one side punching so well against the best in the country and he hopes his old club can join the Staggies next season.

He said: “When you take a step back, regardless of which club is there, it is great for the Highlands to have a club competing so well in the Premiership.

“All credit to Ross County. Last season, Yogi (John Hughes) came in and steadied the ship and kept them up. Their first thought this season was probably to stay up – but they have kicked on and they are looking upwards.

“If you look back to my time at Caley Thistle, we were the team up at the top end of the Premiership. It would be great to see both clubs back at that level.

“For now, it is Ross County flying the flag for the Highlands, which is great.”

Hereford need strong league finish

Vincent’s own club, 10th-placed Hereford, have just three games left to save their own promotion hopes in National League North.

The 32-year-old admits it is crunch time now with matches against title contenders lying in wait.

GALLERY 📸 | Take a look back at some of the photos from Saturday's win over Bradford (PA)#COYW | #HFCvBPA — HerefordFC (@HerefordFC) April 25, 2022

He said: “We have got a tough game away to Spennymoor, who are also in the mix, and we also have the two top, Brackley and Gateshead. Right now, we are three places outside the play-offs, so have it all to play for.

“Any team which can go on a run and finds momentum can find themselves with a chance.”