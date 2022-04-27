Fraser Hobday pleased to make Highland League return with Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraser Hobday pleased to make Highland League return with Banks o’ Dee

By Callum Law
April 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 27, 2022, 8:29 am
Fraser Hobday, right, has helped Banks o' Dee win promotion to the Breedon Highland League
Fraser Hobday is pleased to be returning to the Breedon Highland League with Banks o’ Dee.

The Aberdeen outfit will make the step up from the Juniors next term after Fort William withdrew from the relegation play-off.

Goalkeeper Hobday joined Dee from Turriff United last year and admits stepping into the Juniors was a risk, but says the reward of helping the Spain Park club get promoted was worth it.

The 26-year-old, who has also played for Huntly and Peterhead, said: “When I signed for Banks o’ Dee it was a great opportunity for me to take part in a great project.

“I had a really good time at Turriff United and enjoyed playing for the club, unfortunately things didn’t go as we wanted them to.

“From the time I signed to when I left I felt we’d gone backwards and coming to be part of this project at Banks o’ Dee interested me.

“When I signed I knew the idea was to get promoted. You always want to play at the highest level you can so leaving the Highland League could have been a risk.

“But the opportunity to go with Banks o’ Dee up into the Highland League outweighed the risk.

“Over the last three of four years I think Banks o’ Dee is a club that everyone could see as one that could play in the Highland League with the facilities and the squad we’ve got.

“The results against Highland League clubs over several years in cup competitions has shown we can compete.”

Disappointing conclusion

Although Hobday is thrilled Banks o’ Dee have been promoted, he admits the way it came about was something of an anti-climax.

Jamie Watt and Roy McBain’s side had been prepared to face Fort William in the first leg of play-off at Spain Park on Saturday.

However, on Friday evening the Lochaber club withdrew because of player eligibility issues and Dee’s promotion was confirmed without having to kick a ball.

Hobday added: “It was a bit disappointing for us the way it panned out.

“The whole lead-up last week was focusing on the play-off and preparing for Fort William, we were really looking forward to it.

“We had the straight play-off against Fort William and it was disappointing and the players felt a bit flat.

“Ultimately the end goal was to be promoted and we’ve achieved the outcome but we wanted to do it on the pitch.

“We wanted to do it over the two games.”

