Puppy Luther ready to pawtrol the north-east

Meet the newest police recruit ready to hit the streets of the north-east.

Adorable PD Luther has completed his training and is now ready to help his colleagues out on “pawtrol”.

PD Luther and his human counterpart, PC Ted Stockley, have been inseparable since the pup was just eight weeks old.

The pup showed potential from a young age, scoring highly on his aptitude tests.

He has now successfully completed the initial training courses across the north-east, in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray and is ready to join the dog unit.

He was also assessed in a variety of environments and was exposed to simulated operational scenarios – he passed all of these with flying colours.

‘True success story’

Sergeant Dave MacKinnon, from the divisional dog unit, said: “PD Luther has done exceptionally well and has developed into a very confident police dog.

“He is a valuable asset for Police Scotland and will be deployed at a number of incidents, including searching for missing people, helping with the arrest of those wanted by police and other policing duties.

“This is a true success story. PD Luther was born and bred in the north-east and will no doubt patrol the streets with dogged determination and enthusiasm.

“We look forward to working alongside him.”

He will continue to receive regular training to ensure he continues developing.