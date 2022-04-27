Puppy Luther ready to pawtrol the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News

Puppy Luther ready to pawtrol the north-east

By Joanna Bremner
April 27, 2022, 2:30 pm Updated: April 27, 2022, 2:59 pm
Luther is the newest recruit for the North East Police Division. Supplied by Police Scotland
Luther is the newest recruit for the North East Police Division. Supplied by Police Scotland

Meet the newest police recruit ready to hit the streets of the north-east.

Adorable PD Luther has completed his training and is now ready to help his colleagues out on “pawtrol”.

PD Luther and his human counterpart, PC Ted Stockley, have been inseparable since the pup was just eight weeks old.

The pup showed potential from a young age, scoring highly on his aptitude tests.

He has now successfully completed the initial training courses across the north-east, in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray and is ready to join the dog unit.

He was also assessed in a variety of environments and was exposed to simulated operational scenarios – he passed all of these with flying colours.

“From a young age, PD Luther showed great promise after scoring highly in a number of puppy aptitude tests,” say North East Police Division.

‘True success story’

Sergeant Dave MacKinnon, from the divisional dog unit, said: “PD Luther has done exceptionally well and has developed into a very confident police dog.

“He is a valuable asset for Police Scotland and will be deployed at a number of incidents, including searching for missing people, helping with the arrest of those wanted by police and other policing duties.

“This is a true success story. PD Luther was born and bred in the north-east and will no doubt patrol the streets with dogged determination and enthusiasm.

“We look forward to working alongside him.”

He will continue to receive regular training to ensure he continues developing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal