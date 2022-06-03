GALLERY: Beacons lit across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray to mark start of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GALLERY: Beacons lit across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray to mark start of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Ross Hempseed and Denny Andonova
June 3, 2022, 7:00 am Updated: June 3, 2022, 9:29 pm
Lord Provost of Aberdeen lit the beacon in the city centre to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Lord Provost of Aberdeen lit the beacon in the city centre to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Beacons have been lit across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Events across the UK are being held to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years on the throne, the first British monarch to achieve this feat.

Beginning on Thursday, June 2, exactly seven decades since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned, the royal family were in attendance at the Trooping of the Colour in London.

Several street parties have been planned over the Jubilee bank holiday, including Ballater, Aberdeen, Elgin and Dingwall.

The tradition of lighting torches is long established for royal jubilees, weddings and coronations, with flames burning bright from towers, castles and landmarks.

Lighting of the beacon in Aberdeen LIVE

Posted by The Press and Journal on Thursday, 2 June 2022

It can be traced as far back as 1897, when beacons were lit to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

Torches have been lit for the Queen on her Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees in 1977, 2002 and 2012 respectively.

It is estimated that 2,022 torches were lit at 9.45pm to mark the occasion, with the Queen lighting one outside Windsor Castle.

It has been noted that the Queen seemed joyful when she appeared on Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday.

However she will miss the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral after experiencing some discomfort.

If you have any pictures of beacons being lit in your area then click here.

Here are some of the beacons being lit across the UK:

The Queen leads the lighting beacons around the country marking her Platinum Jubilee. Picture by Steve Parsons/PA Wire.
Queen Elizabeth II symbolically leads the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle. Picture by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.
A beacon was lit on the newly reopened East Beach in Lossiemouth. Picture by David Mackay.
The tradition dates back to Queen Victoria. Picture by David Mackay.
The torches symbolises the 70 years the Queen has been on the throne. Picture by David Mackay.
Beacon lit in Lossiemouth. Picture by Dawn Scott.
The beacon lit in Aberdeen city centre. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Lighting of the beacon by Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Local piper performs at beacon lighting ceremony in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Crowds gathered in Marischal Square to watch the lighting ceremony. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Musical entertainment accompanied the lighting ceremony. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
St Margaret’s School for Girls performing A Life lived with grace. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
The Aberdeen flame is one of 2,022 lit on Thursday. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
The Lord Provost, David Cameron made a speech about the Queen;s service to the country before lighting the flame. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Platinum Jubilee Beacon lighting in Johnshaven, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Paul Reid.
Beacon lighting cremony in Stonehaven. Picture by Archie Foundation.

VSA’s lit beacon at last night’s ceremony held at Easter Anguston Farm, Peterculter. Image supplied by VSA.
Deputy Lord Lieutenant Kate Nicolson lights the beacon at Kinnaird Head Castle Lighthouse in Fraserburgh. Picture by Duncan Brown.
The lighting of the beacon at Kinnaird Head Castle was led by Andrew Buchan from the Fraserburgh RBL Pipe Band. Photo by Duncan Brown.

Jubilee beacon lighting in Midmar, Aberdeenshire. Image by Gordon Gauld.
Mike Melvin and Maggie Wilson, VSA Chair of the Board of Trustees with the a local piper at the VSA Beacon Lighting. Picture by Antony Ritchie.
The singing band, Albacappella. Picture supplied by Antony Ritchie.
The local piper was there to accompany the beacon lighting. Picture supplied by Antony Ritchie.

[[title]]

[[text]]
