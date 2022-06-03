GALLERY: Beacons lit across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray to mark start of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Beacons have been lit across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Events across the UK are being held to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years on the throne, the first British monarch to achieve this feat.

Beginning on Thursday, June 2, exactly seven decades since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned, the royal family were in attendance at the Trooping of the Colour in London.

Several street parties have been planned over the Jubilee bank holiday, including Ballater, Aberdeen, Elgin and Dingwall.

The tradition of lighting torches is long established for royal jubilees, weddings and coronations, with flames burning bright from towers, castles and landmarks.

It can be traced as far back as 1897, when beacons were lit to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

Torches have been lit for the Queen on her Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees in 1977, 2002 and 2012 respectively.

It is estimated that 2,022 torches were lit at 9.45pm to mark the occasion, with the Queen lighting one outside Windsor Castle.

It has been noted that the Queen seemed joyful when she appeared on Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday.

However she will miss the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral after experiencing some discomfort.

Here are some of the beacons being lit across the UK:

