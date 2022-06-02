Queen’s Platinum Jubilee beacons: Send us your pictures to feature in our gallery!

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A chain of flaming beacons will be lit tonight to celebrate the beginning of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend of events.

Communities across the UK will be coming together to light burning torches.

The tradition is long established for royal jubilees, weddings and coronations with flames burning bright from towers, castles and landmarks.

In 1897, beacons were lit to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. In 1977, 2002 and 2012, beacons commemorated the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees of The Queen, and in 2016

Her Majesty’s 90th birthday.

It is estimated more than 2,000 will be lit across UK as well as in Commonwealth capital cities on Thursday evening.

And Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and islands are no different with communities coming together to celebrate.

You’ll find a selection of some beacon events in our interactive map below. If we’ve missed your one – let us know in the comments.

