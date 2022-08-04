Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How to get our new-look daily newsletter straight to your inbox

By Joe Cawthorn
August 4, 2022, 3:37 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 6:40 pm
Sign up for our new-look daily newsletter to get a message from the editor on the day's biggest stories directly in your inbox.
Sign up for our new-look daily newsletter to get a message from the editor on the day's biggest stories directly in your inbox.

Every day the Press and Journal publishes a wide range of articles from right across the north and north-east of Scotland.

From breaking live incidents to in-depth features, the latest in the world of politics to sport, and environmental issues, we always aim to put a local spotlight on issues that impact the communities we serve.

And Editor-in-Chief Frank O’Donnell will highlight his picks of the day’s top stories and deliver them directly to your inbox.

The email is sent six days a week; at 6.30am Monday to Friday and 10am on a Saturday. It will ensure that you start your day the right way and are fully briefed on the biggest stories.

What’s in the newsletters?

The weekday newsletter will have a message directly from the editor, putting the spotlight on some of the biggest stories our team of talented journalists have covered.

The Saturday newsletter will be packed with things to do over the weekend, whether that’s big events coming up or the best places to visit with friends and family, so you can plan your free time.

How do you sign up?

Just add your email address to the box above and you’ll be signing up for our new-look daily newsletter.

