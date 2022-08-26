Torchlight procession to light up the start of the Royal National Mod

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A torchlight procession will be held to mark the beginning of the Royal National Mod for the first time in years.

Crowds of people are expected to take to the streets of Perth for the spectacular lights display to mark the start of the nine-day Gaelic festival.

It will be the first time the procession has taken place at the Mod for a number of years.

Marching under the light of around 60 flaming torches, the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band and District Pipe Band will lead the parade down Perth High Street, igniting the spirit of all those involved.

James Graham, chief executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said he is delighted to see the traditional event return.

“It is wonderful to have the torchlight procession back after a number of years without it,” he said.

“The event brings the community together for a night of excitement, and creates an immense feeling of anticipation for the celebrations, concerts and competitions ahead.

“This year, we have some truly incredible talent gracing stages the length and breadth of the city for audiences to enjoy, and the torchlight procession is a truly spectacular way to kickstart the festivities.”

Countdown on for 2022 Mod

The Mod, an annual celebration of music and culture, will return to the Scottish city from October 14 to 22.

A host of performances showcasing and celebrating the very best in Gaelic and Scottish traditional music and culture will take place over the nine-day festival.

The 130-year-old event will return to Perth for the first time in 18 years.

More than 50 shows and activities involving around 1,500 musicians and participants will fill over 10 venues across Perth, over the course of the festival.

Tickets for the Mod’s programme of events went on sale one week ago.

Tickets are also available for the event’s multiple flagship competitions, including the prestigious Gold Medal, The Lovat and Tullibardine choral contest and the Mod drama final.

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade said: “This will be a spectacular start to the Mod and I am sure there will be a big turnout to watch the procession.”