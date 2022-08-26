Torchlight procession to light up the start of the Royal National Mod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Torchlight procession to light up the start of the Royal National Mod

By Michelle Henderson
August 26, 2022, 3:36 pm Updated: August 26, 2022, 3:46 pm
A procession will be held in October to mark the start of the Royal National Mod in Perth; similar to a procession previously held in Fort William.

A torchlight procession will be held to mark the beginning of the Royal National Mod for the first time in years.

Crowds of people are expected to take to the streets of Perth for the spectacular lights display to mark the start of the nine-day Gaelic festival.

It will be the first time the procession has taken place at the Mod for a number of years.

Marching under the light of around 60 flaming torches, the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band and District Pipe Band will lead the parade down Perth High Street, igniting the spirit of all those involved.

James Graham, chief executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said he is delighted to see the traditional event return.

“It is wonderful to have the torchlight procession back after a number of years without it,” he said.

A torchlight procession was previously held at the start of the Mod in Fort William.

“The event brings the community together for a night of excitement, and creates an immense feeling of anticipation for the celebrations, concerts and competitions ahead.

“This year, we have some truly incredible talent gracing stages the length and breadth of the city for audiences to enjoy, and the torchlight procession is a truly spectacular way to kickstart the festivities.”

Countdown on for 2022 Mod

The Mod, an annual celebration of music and culture, will return to the Scottish city from October 14 to 22.

A host of performances showcasing and celebrating the very best in Gaelic and Scottish traditional music and culture will take place over the nine-day festival.

The 130-year-old event will return to Perth for the first time in 18 years.

More than 50 shows and activities involving around 1,500 musicians and participants will fill over 10 venues across Perth, over the course of the festival.

<br />Marching under the light of around 60 flaming torches, the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band and District Pipe Band will lead the procession down Perth High Street to mark the start of the Mod in October.

Tickets for the Mod’s programme of events went on sale one week ago.

Tickets are also available for the event’s multiple flagship competitions, including the prestigious Gold Medal, The Lovat and Tullibardine choral contest and the Mod drama final.

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade said: “This will be a spectacular start to the Mod and I am sure there will be a big turnout to watch the procession.”

