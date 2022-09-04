Rugby: Defeat for Aberdeen Grammar but positives from trip to Kelso

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rugby: Defeat for Aberdeen Grammar but positives from trip to Kelso

By Jack Nixon
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Grammar's Tom Aplin charges forward against GHA
Tom Aplin kicked three penalties for Grammar

Aberdeen Grammar made a losing 20-14 start to their campaign in National League 1 at Kelso but captain Tom Aplin felt the Rubislaw side could take a number of positives out of the narrow defeat.

The Grammar centre, who kicked three penalties to keep his side in the game, was pleased with the reaction after a tough start.

He said: “It’s not easy to come down here, but the boys stood up well. We had a shaky first 20 minutes but finished strongly.”

New joint head coach and former player Greig Ryan was disappointed by the outcome but encouraged by his side’s performance.

Grammar co-head coach Greig Ryan. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

He said: “They never gave up, although they fell off the pace five minutes either side of half time.

“We need to learn a game lasts for 80 minutes. We’ll need to do some hard work in preparation for the visit of Highland next week but have the consolation of a losing bonus point to take home to Rubislaw.”

Visitors punished for slow start

Grammar were slow out of the blocks, enabling the Poynder Park side to take the play to them, though it was Grammar who took an early lead through an Aplin penalty only for the home side to cancel it out with one of their own.

As the half progressed the visitors grew in confidence but were unable to shake off the tenacious home side.

After swapping penalties, Grammar kicked a third to take a 9-6 lead and with half time approaching had chances to increase their slim lead.

Inexplicably they then eased off, allowing Kelso to score a converted try to take a 13-9 lead they scarcely deserved into the interval.

Another lapse in concentration cost them another seven points early in the second  half after Kelso scored their second converted try of the afternoon.

But Grammar recovered their poise, surging back through a driving maul, enabling flanker Paddy Ritchie to touch down.

It ended the scoring as Aplin was unable to add the conversion, and despite enjoying most of the play were denied a further score.

A good performance from the Grammar pack bodes well for the challenge Highland will bring at the weekend to Rubislaw.

Gordonians ease to victory over Howe of Fife

Gordonians sent out a clear message that they are intent on a quick return to National League 2 after their relegation last season with a try bonus win over Howe of Fife, even if it took them well into the second half to finally put the game their first game in National League 3 to bed.

Full back Ross Birnie was a 20 points standout in the 30-12 win, scoring two touchdowns, while keeping this scoreboard ticking over with his reliable placing which included two penalties and two conversions.

The Countesswells side started brightly with an adventurous spell of rugby to take the lead through a Birnie penalty, followed by an unconverted try, attributed to Grant Salisbury, only for Howe to hit back with one of their to make it 8-5 at the break.

Birnie increased their lead with another penalty but the visitors hit back, enjoying their best spell of the game taking the lead with a well taken converted try.

Thereafter it was all Gordonians who ended the game as a contest, scoring three tries, two of which were scored and converted by the irresistible Birnie.

Struan Dow was the other home try scorer.

President Matthew Brechin hailed the win when he said: “This was a good victory against a lively Howe team. This young squad are in a good place.”

