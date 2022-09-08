Whole Royal Family rush to Balmoral to be at Queen’s side while she’s under medical supervision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All of the Queen’s children have travelled to Balmoral to be with the monarch, as “significant” concerns grow for her health.

Clarence House said senior royals travelled to Scotland, after Buckingham Palace announced doctors became concerned for her wellbeing.

Prince Charles, Camilla and the Princess Royal came to the Queen’s Scottish home this afternoon.

The Duke of Cambridge, Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex – William, Andrew, Edward and Sophie – arrived at Balmoral at around 5.30pm.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is also confirmed to be travelling to Scotland. A source has said he is making the trip alone, without the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan.

A royal spokesman said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Her Majesty’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter said the situation is unprecedented.

He told BBC’s World at One: “It is a family moment, but it is also a very important moment not just for the nation but also for the Commonwealth.”

A sign reading “no guard changing ceremony today” was in position outside Buckingham Palace this morning but was later removed by officials.

BBC One has also suspended its regular programming schedule following today’s announcement that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Presenter Huw Edwards is dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect.

Outpour of “good wishes and prayers”

Dozens of well-wishers have now gathered outside the gates of the Aberdeenshire castle, with barriers being put in place to try control the flow of people.

The Queen has been at Balmoral for her annual summer holiday for over a month, and many were anticipating to see her at the Braemar Gathering last week.

Palace officials announced at the time that she will miss this year’s games as she was feeling “unwell”, however, she reportedly enjoyed watching it online from her armchair.

A crowd gathered outside Buckingham Palace beneath dark clouds this afternoon as news spreads that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

More than 100 umbrella-clad observers have congregated on the stone steps up to The Queen Victoria Memorial, opposite the royal residence.

Despite the size of the crowd, the atmosphere was relatively quiet and dozens were peering through the bars of the main gates.

People among the hundreds-strong crowd outside the palce gates turned round to take pictures of a rainbow that appeared after a heavy downpour at around 6pm.

‘No plans’ for Prime Minister Liz Truss to travel to Scotland

More concerns for the Queen’s health were raised following pictures of her meeting with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday at Balmoral.

Shortly after the announcement today, Ms Truss posted on social media: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health.

My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 8, 2022

However, Downing Street said there are no plans for the prime minister to travel to Scotland.

Her official spokesman could not give any updates on the Queen’s health or whether Liz Truss has been in touch with the Palace.

“The prime minister is working from Downing Street this afternoon in a series of meetings,” he said.

“As is standard, I wouldn’t get into any contact certainly between the prime minister and the Palace.”

Deeply concerning news. All our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family.https://t.co/cbFd24TZho — Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) September 8, 2022

Former prime ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair said they were “deeply concerned” by the news about the Queen’s health.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, along with a number of other Scottish politicians, also send their “wishes and prayers” to the monarch and her family.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health.

“My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time.”

Today’s announcement is ‘significant’

Robert Hardman – royal commentator and author said: “The Palace does not issue bulletins on the Queen’s health unless it is significant”

Concerns for the Queen’s health have been mounting for the last year, with some of her official engagements cut shorter in length than normally expected.

The 96-year-old monarch now regularly uses a walking stick, and has often had to pull out of key events – including Cop26 and the Festival of Remembrance – “to rest”.

She thrilled crowds on the first day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2 when she appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony and later at Windsor Castle.

But the next day she pulled out of the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral after experiencing “discomfort” during the previous day’s celebrations.

In May 2022, the Queen also missed the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in nearly 60 years.

BBC’s Nicholas Witchell suggested the Northern Ireland visit earlier this year was likely cancelled due to a fall at Windsor Castle.

Some reports also suggest her most recent mobility issues have been due to gout.

Mr Hardman added that today’s news about the Queen’s health has reminded us of her importance to the country and our affection for her.

“She is unlike any other monarch in our history – she’s our longest-lived, longest-serving, longest-reigning monarch,” he told BBC 5 Live.

“She just stands for this constancy, this sense of permanence and stability.

“And I think over the years people have probably taken her for granted often.

“Suddenly, at times like this, we all realise… how precious she is.”

The nation ‘deeply worried’

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer has now said the thoughts of all in the Scottish Parliament are with the Queen.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he is “deeply worried” by the news from Buckingham Palace and he is hoping for the Queen’s recovery.

He tweeted: “Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

“My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.”

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford said he was “saddened” to hear the announcement made about the Queen’s health.

Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, is handed a note during the energy debate in the House of Commons. Shortly afterwards both Liz Truss and Sir Keir Starmer left the chamber as MPs were told about the Queen's medical situation. pic.twitter.com/ZrhoC62gQ2 — ITV News (@itvnews) September 8, 2022

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted Mr Blackford’s speech in the energy debate to say the house sends its best wishes to the Queen.

Resuming his speech, Mr Blackford told the Commons: “I’m sure on behalf of all colleagues that we’re saddened to hear the announcement that has been made, and the thoughts and prayers of all of us will be with Her Majesty the Queen and indeed with the royal family.”

Deeply concerning news from Balmoral which has been announced by Buckingham Palace this afternoon. Her Majesty The Queen & her family are in my thoughts & prayers at this time, and I join everyone across Scotland & the UK in wishing her a speedy recovery. — Ian Blackford 🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Ianblackford_MP) September 8, 2022

The royal family’s website appeared to crash following the news of the Queen’s health concerns.

An error message appeared on screen reading: “Gateway time-out”.

The Duchess of Cornwall had been scheduled to open a new visitor centre for the Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels, in the Scottish Borders, on Friday.

However, a royal spokesperson said that both she and the Prince of Wales had travelled to Balmoral, and it was “looking more likely” that the engagement would be cancelled.