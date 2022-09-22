Highland Council observes minute’s silence and shares moving tributes to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Highland Council observes minute’s silence and shares moving tributes to the Queen

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
September 22, 2022, 11:52 am
Highland councillors paid tribute to The Queen at a meeting of full council today.
September’s meeting of the Highland Council started on a reflective note as members gave their thanks to the Queen and her lifetime of service.

Convener Bill Lobban opened the meeting with a minute of silence to remember Queen Elizabeth II. He also offered thanks to Highland Council staff and members for their sensitivity and professionalism in recent days.

Highland Council’s tributes to the Queen were led by council leader Raymond Bremner, who spoke of the nation’s great sadness.

“Many a tear was shed involuntarily to wet many a cheek,” said councillor Bremner.

He went on to reflect on her dedication and the many challenges and changes she faced in her 96-year reign.

In this time of sadness, he said, we can take comfort in a reign that made people feel happy and connected.

On a personal note, he spoke of the Queen’s special connection to his home of Caithness, remembered through many Jubilee tours and the Queen Mother’s Castle of Mey.

Mr Bremner said his thoughts are with her grieving family, who grieve as other families across the world have grieved in recent years. “For those of us of a similar faith, it’s not an end, but a beginning,” he said.

Convener Bill Lobban, provost Glynis Sinclair and council chief executive Donna Manson at the garden of remembrance in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook

Alasdair Christie, leader of the opposition, said the passing of the Queen is “one of those moments in time”. Everyone will remember where they were and what they were doing when they received the news.

The Queen was always there in the background of her lives, he said. Mr Christie spoke of the joy on children’s faces when she visited their school.

“But she was far more than handshakes and waves,” he added. “The Queen was a woman in a time when women weren’t meant to be in high office. She truly broke the mould in taking on such a responsibility at such a young age.”

‘The end of an epoch’

Many councillors shared their own personal anecdotes. Councillor Helen Crawford thanked the Queen for the way she shaped and promoted Scottish culture, specifically her own hobby of Highland dancing. Ms Crawford called her “a happy and graceful example of soft power for good”.

Councillor Lyndsey Johnston reflected on Her Majesty’s contribution to Girl Guiding, and other councillors spoke of Jubilee tours, New Year Honours and events the monarch attended across the Highlands.

Green member Chris Ballance described her passing as “the end of an epoch and a time of change” saying it “reminds us of the impermanence of human endeavour”.

Conservative leader Struan Mackie gave a personal and moving speech. “She was an intergenerational link between our shared past, present and hopes for the future. Her mere presence in an ever changing world gave comfort to millions.”

Editor's Picks