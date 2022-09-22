Highland Council observes minute’s silence and shares moving tributes to the Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

September’s meeting of the Highland Council started on a reflective note as members gave their thanks to the Queen and her lifetime of service.

Convener Bill Lobban opened the meeting with a minute of silence to remember Queen Elizabeth II. He also offered thanks to Highland Council staff and members for their sensitivity and professionalism in recent days.

Highland Council’s tributes to the Queen were led by council leader Raymond Bremner, who spoke of the nation’s great sadness.

“Many a tear was shed involuntarily to wet many a cheek,” said councillor Bremner.

He went on to reflect on her dedication and the many challenges and changes she faced in her 96-year reign.

In this time of sadness, he said, we can take comfort in a reign that made people feel happy and connected.

On a personal note, he spoke of the Queen’s special connection to his home of Caithness, remembered through many Jubilee tours and the Queen Mother’s Castle of Mey.

Mr Bremner said his thoughts are with her grieving family, who grieve as other families across the world have grieved in recent years. “For those of us of a similar faith, it’s not an end, but a beginning,” he said.

Alasdair Christie, leader of the opposition, said the passing of the Queen is “one of those moments in time”. Everyone will remember where they were and what they were doing when they received the news.

The Queen was always there in the background of her lives, he said. Mr Christie spoke of the joy on children’s faces when she visited their school.

“But she was far more than handshakes and waves,” he added. “The Queen was a woman in a time when women weren’t meant to be in high office. She truly broke the mould in taking on such a responsibility at such a young age.”

‘The end of an epoch’

Many councillors shared their own personal anecdotes. Councillor Helen Crawford thanked the Queen for the way she shaped and promoted Scottish culture, specifically her own hobby of Highland dancing. Ms Crawford called her “a happy and graceful example of soft power for good”.

Councillor Lyndsey Johnston reflected on Her Majesty’s contribution to Girl Guiding, and other councillors spoke of Jubilee tours, New Year Honours and events the monarch attended across the Highlands.

Green member Chris Ballance described her passing as “the end of an epoch and a time of change” saying it “reminds us of the impermanence of human endeavour”.

Conservative leader Struan Mackie gave a personal and moving speech. “She was an intergenerational link between our shared past, present and hopes for the future. Her mere presence in an ever changing world gave comfort to millions.”

