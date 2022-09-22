Council to meet with bus firm to bring service back to Fittie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Council to meet with bus firm to bring service back to Fittie

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
September 22, 2022, 12:03 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 1:04 pm
The number 15 bus previously served the beach area and included Fittie.
The number 15 bus previously served the beach area and included Fittie.

Bus services could make a return to Fittie despite fears it may cost the equivalent of £30 per passenger to cover the service.

Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald had asked for a bus service to be provided between Footdee and the city centre as soon as possible.

She proposed that the council set aside £30,000 to run the service for the next six months.

First Bus cancelled all bus services to Fittie in July.

The number 15 previously served the beach area and included the historic fishing village.

But the bus operator removed Fittie from the route blaming “extremely low” passenger numbers.

On average, only 10 passengers per day used the service before it was cancelled.

Councillor Macdonald said that the decision to cease the bus service to Fittie shocked the community. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Losing service was a ‘wake-up call’

The matter was discussed at the city growth and resources committee yesterday.

Councillor Macdonald said the decision to stop the Fittie service had come as “a huge shock” to the community.

But she said the move was a “wake-up call” to residents in the village.

Ms Macdonald added: “It’s very evident that Fittie folk are going to have to use a bus service or lose it.

“Maybe there’s not so many young people going to school at Harlaw but there is a growing elderly population that would feel very cut off.

“This would be the right thing to do.”

Questions over costs

Council co-leader councillor Alex Nicoll asked how much it would cost to reinstate the service and how far the proposed £30k would go.

He was told one bus could cost up to £200,000 to run per year.

But to bring a 30-minute service back to Fittie two buses would be required, bringing the total cost up to £400,000.

Council bosses calculated that each journey would cost the equivalent of up to £30 per passenger to cover service charges.

Committee convener councillor Alex McLellan asked for meetings to be held with First Bus to discuss the change to its services and the impact it has had on residents.

It is also hoped that the discussions will lead to the potential return of bus services to Fittie.

Labour group leader Sandra Macdonald said risking the Aberdeen market £20m would be "an act of folly". Picture by Aberdeen City Council.
Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald

‘Modest step in right direction’

Councillor Macdonald said the decision to refuse her idea was “disappointing” but she welcomed the talks with First Bus.

She said: “That is only a modest step in the right direction, but I hope it will be the first step towards getting the bus service back on the road.

“I will continue to press the Administration to do whatever it takes to get this service back in operation for my constituents in Fittie before this winter.”

Fellow councillor Desmond Bouse added: “I think it is great news that we are going to engage with First Bus and the community to explore options to get a result for local people.”

