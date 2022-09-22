Council to meet with bus firm to bring service back to Fittie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bus services could make a return to Fittie despite fears it may cost the equivalent of £30 per passenger to cover the service.

Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald had asked for a bus service to be provided between Footdee and the city centre as soon as possible.

She proposed that the council set aside £30,000 to run the service for the next six months.

First Bus cancelled all bus services to Fittie in July.

The number 15 previously served the beach area and included the historic fishing village.

But the bus operator removed Fittie from the route blaming “extremely low” passenger numbers.

On average, only 10 passengers per day used the service before it was cancelled.

Losing service was a ‘wake-up call’

The matter was discussed at the city growth and resources committee yesterday.

Councillor Macdonald said the decision to stop the Fittie service had come as “a huge shock” to the community.

But she said the move was a “wake-up call” to residents in the village.

Ms Macdonald added: “It’s very evident that Fittie folk are going to have to use a bus service or lose it.

“Maybe there’s not so many young people going to school at Harlaw but there is a growing elderly population that would feel very cut off.

“This would be the right thing to do.”

Questions over costs

Council co-leader councillor Alex Nicoll asked how much it would cost to reinstate the service and how far the proposed £30k would go.

He was told one bus could cost up to £200,000 to run per year.

But to bring a 30-minute service back to Fittie two buses would be required, bringing the total cost up to £400,000.

Council bosses calculated that each journey would cost the equivalent of up to £30 per passenger to cover service charges.

Committee convener councillor Alex McLellan asked for meetings to be held with First Bus to discuss the change to its services and the impact it has had on residents.

It is also hoped that the discussions will lead to the potential return of bus services to Fittie.

‘Modest step in right direction’

Councillor Macdonald said the decision to refuse her idea was “disappointing” but she welcomed the talks with First Bus.

She said: “That is only a modest step in the right direction, but I hope it will be the first step towards getting the bus service back on the road.

“I will continue to press the Administration to do whatever it takes to get this service back in operation for my constituents in Fittie before this winter.”

Fellow councillor Desmond Bouse added: “I think it is great news that we are going to engage with First Bus and the community to explore options to get a result for local people.”