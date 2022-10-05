‘We need to get round the table immediately’ – Highland Home Carers boss in plea for urgent action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We need to get round the table immediately’ – Highland Home Carers boss in plea for urgent action

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
October 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Highland Home Carers boss Campbell Mair says independent care sector needs fairer terms. Picture supplied by Co-operative Development Scotland
Highland Home Carers boss Campbell Mair says independent care sector needs fairer terms. Picture supplied by Co-operative Development Scotland

NHS and Highland Council bosses this week discussed an urgent response to the ‘turbulence’ within adult social care post-Covid.

One of the big discussion points was how much to do locally, and to what extent the Highlands should wait for more details of the National Care Service.

Campbell Mair, managing director of Highland Home Carers, issued a stark warning. Act now, or the independent adult social care sector will collapse.

Pressured and fragile service

The meeting of the joint monitoring committee of NHS Highland and Highland Council was dominated by talks of a crisis.

NHS community services boss Louise Bussell opened the meeting with an overview of the sector. Ms Bussell referred to it as “pressured and fragile” with some services currently “unsustainable”.

There are fewer beds and fewer community services available to support people, but demand has built up to an all-time high post-Covid.

NHS Highland is finding it increasingly difficult to deliver services in remote and rural areas, and they are seeing more people with advanced care needs.

Highland care services can’t keep up with demand as people with advanced care needs continues to rise.

Recruitment continues to be a huge challenge. NHS Highland is struggling to find the staff to deliver the care, and existing staff face “Covid exhaustion“.

Ms Bussell did highlight some positives – such as the opportunity to work closer with third sector partners and find innovative ways of working. But her overall picture of adult social care services was one of “turbulence”.

‘We have to take responsibility’

NHS chief executive Pamela Dudek said Ms Bussell had provided a snapshot of services as they are now. However, she said it’s really important to understand what the future might look like.

Ms Dudek said health services must extend beyond NHS Highland and Highland Council, asking ‘Who else can get involved?’

NHS Highland chief executive Pam Dudek.

Mr Mair had an answer. “We risk not having any adult social care partners left in the future,” he said. “The next 12 to 18 months – particularly the next zero to three months – are absolutely critical to the independent third sector.”

Mr Mair said the public sector needed to make immediate improvements in retention and recruitment by delivering fairer working terms.

“I don’t think we can wait for added certainty of the national picture,” said Mr Mair. “We have to take ownership and responsibility for what is within our gift, immediately. That’s my plea to you all today.”

Ann Clark, chairwoman of Highland health and social care committee, agreed. “I have more faith in us as a partnership to come up with local solutions.”

Is the health minister living in a parallel universe?

However, council chief Donna Manson emphasised that the Scottish Government’s “door is open”.

“Every local authority and health board in the UK has this issue as an urgent corporate risk,” she said. Ms Manson told the committee that she and Ms Dudek are attending a meeting next week to discuss plans with national partners.

Ms Dudek added: “There’s what we need to do locally and how we represent Highland in terms of the wider issues across the country. It’s ‘both and’ for me.”

Council leader Raymond Bremner agreed that national talks needed to continue while local work gets underway. “We need to make representations to ensure that what we’re talking about here today is known at a government level.”

NHS Highland and Highland Council health leaders agree they need to take urgent local action as well as lobbying national government for support.

However, the committee scoffed at Humza Yousaf’s plan to recruit 1,000 new staff for the winter. “As if it’s that easy,” said Ian McNamara of Highland Senior Citizens Network. “He must be living in a parallel universe.”

Back on this universe, NHS and council bosses say they will continue to work together on an urgent adult social care strategy.

Editor's Picks