Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000

Looks can be deceiving as this tardis-like property proves.

Taking on the appearance of an attractive yet small apartment on the outside, stepping over the threshold is a jaw-dropping revelation.

Spanning two floors and with three bedrooms, there’s so much more to 2 Mitchell Brae than meets the eye.

Open plan lounge, kitchen and diner

The spacious inner hallway – featuring a cupboard with custom built shelving – sets a homely tone which continues through in the beautiful lounge.

And whether it’s a family movie night or a cuppa and a catch up with friends, the lounge is the perfect place to relax.

Adding to the relaxed atmopshere is the fact that the lounge is on open plan with the dining area and kitchen.

It’s worth noting that the lounge and dining area can accommodate a range of free standing living and dining furniture as desired.

Stylish kitchen

Even the most reluctant cooks are sure to be inspired by the modern dining kitchen which is kitted out with a range of base and wall mounted white gloss units.

Also located on this level is a large bedroom which is currently being used as a home office as well as a bathroom and utility room.

Upstairs, expectations are exceeded even further as there are two spacious double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes.

Completing the accommodation is the spacious bathroom with large walk in shower while there is a further cupboard in the hallway with custom built shelving.

Parking

Meanwhile, parking is taken care of as this home benefits from an allocated parking space in the residents’ car park at the back of the property with ample visitor parking situated at the front.

At the back of the property there is a storage shed which is attached to the building and provides additional space.

Location wise, the village of Balmedie is a breath of fresh air as it is home to the award-winning Balmedie Beach and Balmedie Country Park.

For those who love the outdoors there is an array of places to walk and cycle along the breathtaking coastline, and for golfers there is ample choice.

Excellent location

Meanwhile families with children are well catered for with schools nearby as well as local amenities which include a library, sports centre, play parks, supermarket and a pharmacy.

For those who commute, Balmedie is just a 16 minute drive to Aberdeen with excellent commuting links to roads both north and south via the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

To book a viewing

2 Mitchell Brae, Balmedie, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £199,995.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 288040 or check out the website www.aspc.co.uk.