Formula 1 exhibition zooms into Peterhead Prison Museum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A private collection of memorabilia from more than a quarter century of collecting will soon make its way into the Peterhead Prison Museum.

The first exhibition on the first floor of the prison is all set to open on November 1, with original Formula 1 suits, shoes, helmets and gloves – as well as model cars and rare items signed by drivers.

Initially on loan over the winter, the private collection will be on display in a newly opened area of the former prison.

Rare items will be on show

Peterhead Prison Museum opened in the former HMP Peterhead in June 2016.

The prison operated from 1888 to 2013.

Since then, a charity have run a museum in the building, and recently opened a popular cafe and meeting place in the Governor’s House.

As the former Governor's Building evolves as part of the museum, we are delighted to announce our first exhibition to be… Posted by Peterhead Prison Museum on Tuesday, 27 September 2022

A spokeswoman for the prison said: “As the former Governor’s Building evolves as part of the museum, we are delighted to announce our first exhibition to be located on the upper floor of the building now designated as “temporary exhibition space”.

“You will see our first exciting exhibition will be dedicated to those interested in Formula 1 and it will open its doors on November 1.

“That date will coincide with our annual change to winter hours when we will open 10-4 daily with last entry being 2.30.”

There is no end date to the temporary exhibition.

Display will encourage more prisoners

People are able to visit the exhibition without visiting the full prison museum.

On social media people welcomed the news, one man said: “I hope this divergence in topics, such as the RNLI boat already there, will encourage more visitors to spend time at this excellent museum.

“It’s a place I always recommend to anyone living in of visiting the north east.”

After a week of school holiday traffic the museum has said it has now changed from its summer hours to winter.

In a statement it said: “The first week of school holidays are over, and what a week.

“Thanks to all who have visited the museum, not only this week, but since we managed to navigate through a very challenging start to the year.

“We appreciate everyone who has visited us since we opened, as it is only through your support that the museum is possible.

It continued: “As we now enter the traditional low season, we hope such support will continue. Thank you all on behalf of the team for all you do for us, and the museum as a whole.”

From November 1 to April 2023 the museum on South Road will be open daily 10am – 4pm with last entry being 2.30pm.