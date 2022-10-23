Formula 1 exhibition zooms into Peterhead Prison Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Formula 1 exhibition zooms into Peterhead Prison Museum

By Louise Glen
October 23, 2022, 8:39 pm Updated: October 23, 2022, 8:43 pm
Formula 1 memorabilia will be on show in the Peterhead Prison Museum.
Formula 1 memorabilia will be on show in the Peterhead Prison Museum.

A private collection of memorabilia from more than a quarter century of collecting will soon make its way into the Peterhead Prison Museum.

The first exhibition on the first floor of the prison is all set to open on November 1, with original Formula 1 suits, shoes, helmets and gloves – as well as model cars and rare items signed by drivers.

Initially on loan over the winter, the private collection will be on display in a newly opened area of the former prison.

Rare items will be on show

Peterhead Prison Museum opened in the former HMP Peterhead in June 2016.

The prison operated from 1888 to 2013.

Since then, a charity have run a museum in the building, and recently opened a popular cafe and meeting place in the Governor’s House.

As the former Governor's Building evolves as part of the museum, we are delighted to announce our first exhibition to be…

Posted by Peterhead Prison Museum on Tuesday, 27 September 2022

A spokeswoman for the prison said: “As the former Governor’s Building evolves as part of the museum, we are delighted to announce our first exhibition to be located on the upper floor of the building now designated as “temporary exhibition space”.

“You will see our first exciting exhibition will be dedicated to those interested in Formula 1 and it will open its doors on November 1.

“That date will coincide with our annual change to winter hours when we will open 10-4 daily with last entry being 2.30.”

There is no end date to the temporary exhibition.

Display will encourage more prisoners

People are able to visit the exhibition without visiting the full prison museum.

On social media people welcomed the news, one man said: “I hope this divergence in topics, such as the RNLI boat already there, will encourage more visitors to spend time at this excellent museum.

“It’s a place I always recommend to anyone living in of visiting the north east.”

After a week of school holiday traffic the museum has said it has now changed from its summer hours to winter.

In a statement it said: “The first week of school holidays are over, and what a week.

“Thanks to all who have visited the museum, not only this week, but since we managed to navigate through a very challenging start to the year.

“We appreciate everyone who has visited us since we opened, as it is only through your support that the museum is possible.

It continued: “As we now enter the traditional low season, we hope such support will continue. Thank you all on behalf of the team for all you do for us, and the museum as a whole.”

From November 1 to April 2023 the museum on South Road will be open daily 10am – 4pm with last entry being 2.30pm.

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a golf club swindler and the woman who cried rape
The ribbon-cutting of the new electric vehicle charging point in Culbokie. From left to right: Bruce Morrison of Ferintosh Community Council, Rasar Rasathurai from the Spar Shop, Becca Purvis from Hitrans, Paul Wadge, volunteer and driver, Janet Bird with grandson Caleb, and bus driver Tony Jankowski. Photo: Jason Hedges.
New Black Isle electric bus charger installed to reduce public transport isolation
It is our public commitment to act “as truthseekers, witnesses, voice givers and advocates” for the people of the north and the north-east.
Readers’ Ombudsman: We don’t hide our fiery ambition to be the very best –…
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Highland Council is having to start again with its capital plan, due to soaring costs. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Bleak Highland Council report shows new capital builds could now cost more than they're…
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.
Neil Drysdale: What is it about Scottish teams dragging defeat from the jaws of…
Aberdeen City Council chiefs are looking into the praciticalities of a public ownership bid for Stoneywood Mill. More than 300 people were made redundant at the plant last month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Public ownership of Stoneywood Mill to be considered by council chiefs
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted pub boss and drooling drink-driver
Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit

Most Read

1
CR0008414 Locator of West North Street that is due to be resurfaced in Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 17-4-19
‘He was loved dearly’: Aunt of man who died after falling from Aberdeen car…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Daniel Robertson sent his girlfriend to the hospital after a knuckleduster assault.
Man jailed after knuckleduster attack on partner
4
A baby was found dead in Elgin. Image: Stock.
Police say death of six-month-old baby in Moray is ‘unexplained’
5
A96 restricted due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Two vehicle car crash on the A96 near Fochabers
6
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
7
To go with story by Danny Law. Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with an image of the proposed new stadium at Aberdeen Beach. Picture shows; Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with an image of the proposed new stadium at Aberdeen Beach. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 20/04/2022
Poll: Do you think public money should be used to help fund new beach…
8
Stonehaven Swimming Pool 1976-07-13 ©AJL 13 July 1976 Children and adults enjoying themselves in the Stonehaven Swimming Pool. Used: EE 06/07/1987; 19/08/1999; 27/05/2015; 25/05/2016; 04/07/1987
GALLERY: Archive photos of the Stonehaven Outdoor Pool since the 1930s
9
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
10
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…

More from Press and Journal

Marischal Square. Zoo Humans - The Urban Playground a performance by Parkour Expression. CR0039092 23/10/2022 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Parkour show brings spark to Aberdeen
William Rocks, the chef patron at Tigh an Truish, is to appear on Masterchef the Professionals. Image: Tigh An Truish/ Facebook.
Masterchef Professional hopeful to cook up island delights for judges
Loch Ness remain four points clear at the top of the North Caledonian League after an 11-goal thriller at Fortrose against Halkirk United.
Loch Ness and Alness United go seven-up as 35 goals are scored in North…
Melanie Roger - Wick Vs. Benburb - Wick Academy 2 v Benburb 0 - SCR2 - Harmsworth Park - 22/10/2022 Wick players celebrate Gordon MacNab goal -
Sean Campbell wants Wick's Scottish Cup journey to continue after reaching round three
What the new proposed Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Operations and Maintenance facility to be constructed at Buckie Harbour could look like!
First steps in Buckie Harbour major windfarm project, new loos at Aberlour distillery and…
CR0039011 Picture from Fraserburgh V Stranraer in the Second round of the Scottish Cup, played at Fraserburgh. Goal 2-1, the winner as Fraserburgh's Connor Wood Scores, then celebrates with Scott Barbour, left and Paul Campbell Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............22/10/22
Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh shock Stranraer; Formartine beat Carnoustie
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
CR0037487 Action from the Breedon Highland League match between Brechin City and Buckie Thistle at Glebe Park, Brechin In pic........ Grady McGrath **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 20-08-2022
Scottish Cup: Brechin, Buckie and Turriff knocked out
Great Britain's Neil Fachie piloted by Matt Rotherham win gold at the 2022 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships. Image: Shutterstock
Neil Fachie and Fin Graham power to more gold at Para-cycling World Track Championship…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock (13043413w) Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks with Tory activists. Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks, Kent, UK - 22 Jul 2022
Here are 5 big Scottish decisions facing the next prime minister

Editor's Picks

Most Commented