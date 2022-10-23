Parkour show brings spark to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A performance of parkour by the Urban Playground Team brought a spark to Aberdeen today.

The event, organised by Parkour Expression as part of the DanceLive Festival, happened in the atrium of Marischal Square and was the second Gravitate event that was held by the group this month.

Urban Playground Team performed Zoo Humans by bringing David Attenborough’s smooth narrative to a Kafka-esque reality in which a group of humans have forgotten how to move.

As they slowly became aware of the artificial world in which they are living, they had to decide if they chose to risk their comfort for freedom beyond the confines of a cage.

As well as this, the workshops had family and adult sessions, and a supervised open session on the scaffolding that was put up for the event.

The parkour experiences were made possible through creative funding from Aberdeen City Council and support from City Moves Dance Agency.