Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Parkour show brings spark to Aberdeen

By Chris Cromar
October 23, 2022, 9:51 pm Updated: October 23, 2022, 9:54 pm
Zoo Humans took place in the atrium of Marischal Square. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Zoo Humans took place in the atrium of Marischal Square. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

A performance of parkour by the Urban Playground Team brought a spark to Aberdeen today.

The event, organised by Parkour Expression as part of the DanceLive Festival, happened in the atrium of  Marischal Square and was the second Gravitate event that was held by the group this month.

People watch the performers in action. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

Urban Playground Team performed Zoo Humans by bringing David Attenborough’s smooth narrative to a Kafka-esque reality in which a group of humans have forgotten how to move.

As they slowly became aware of the artificial world in which they are living, they had to decide if they chose to risk their comfort for freedom beyond the confines of a cage.

The crowd watches on. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

As well as this, the workshops had family and adult sessions, and a supervised open session on the scaffolding that was put up for the event.

The parkour experiences were made possible through creative funding from Aberdeen City Council and support from City Moves Dance Agency.

