Yellow weather warning issued for gusts of up to 80mph across Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for winds of up to 80mph across Scotland from 8pm on Tuesday.

People are told to expect “very strong winds” that will bring possible disruption to travel.

The far north and west coast are likely to feel the worst of the winds.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Wind across Scotland

Tuesday 2000 – Wednesday 0900 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/VIp8H8l8Fr — Met Office (@metoffice) January 29, 2023

Very strong winds

A Met Office spokeswoman said people should expect: “Very strong winds to bring some disruption to parts of Scotland.”

She said there was a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, and a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

She continued: “There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

“There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

She said people should be careful at coastal locations where there was a “small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”.

What should you expect where you are?

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire: Westerly gales and showers on Tuesday, wintry at times, but mainly dry and sunny along east coast. Winds and showers easing on Wednesday. In Aberdeen gusts of up to 50mph, in Peterhead 54mph, and in 46mph Stonehaven

Highlands and Western Isles: Westerly gales and heavy showers on Tuesday, showers wintry at times with hail and thunder. Winds and showers easing on Wednesday. Gusts of up to 46mph in Inverness, 59mph in the Western Isles, and 53mph in Wick.

Moray: Westerly gales and showers on Tuesday, wintry at times, but mainly dry and sunny along east coast. Winds and showers easing on Wednesday. Gusts of up to 50mph in Elgin, 51mph in Burghead and 50mph in Forres.

Argyll and Lochaber: Westerly gales and heavy showers on Tuesday with hail and thunder possible. Winds and showers easing on Wednesday. Gusts of up to 53mph in Oban, 50mph in Fort William and 53mph at Islay Airport.

Shetland and Orkney: Cold with blustery showers on Tuesday and very windy with storm force winds possible later. Winds and showers easing on Wednesday. In Lerwick expect gusts of up to 42mph, and 57mph in Kirkwall